Chiefs’ Kelce, Seahawks’ Kupp Discuss Whether They’re First-Ballot Players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – During the 1997 AFC playoffs, the Broncos came into Kansas City and upset the Chiefs in the divisional round.

On their way to ending the NFC’s 13-year Super Bowl winning streak, the wild-card Broncos had six future Hall of Famers that day, believed to be the most ever on a single Super Bowl team.

Aug 31, 1997; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) and Jamie Brown (70) in action against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Davis (50) at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The Chiefs could break that record one day. And depending on what Seattle does in coming seasons, perhaps Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks as well.

But getting there could take longer with the Hall’s new voting process. After that process somehow denied both Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft last month, Andy Reid might not get there on the first opportunity, either.

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as head coach Andy Reid looks on during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Is Kelce a first-ballot inductee after Belichick denied?

But what about Kupp and Travis Kelce or, for that matter, Patrick Mahomes? Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has no doubts, at least about his wide receiver.

"Cooper is an absolute force multiplier,” Macdonald said after Seattle captured Super Bowl 60 Sunday, “an absolute stud of a person, stud of a teammate. This should cement him in the Hall of Fame, in my opinion. Super Bowl MVP, two-time champion, all-time great teammate.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Being an all-time great teammate is the bonus, not the prerequisite. But after the Hall’s new voting process didn’t produce enough for a coach who won six Super Bowls in New England, Kupp, Kelce and every current player and coach have to wondering what else they need to do.

“This group was so much fun to be a part of,” Kupp told Kelce on this week’s edition of New Heights, just two days after the Super Bowl. “I've appreciated working with Mike. He's been unbelievable.

“And all those things he said, you don't go to the Hall of Fame for being a great teammate, but you don't go to the Hall of Fame for winning six Super Bowls, either, we just learned, right?”

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) greets team owner Robert Kraft before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Changes coming, but will process change?

Correct. And while Hall of Fame president Jim Porter told the Associated Press after last week’s NFL Honors ceremony that he expects changes to logistics, timing and administration, Porter also seemed to hint that the actual process may not change after all.

“What exactly are the credentials to get me in the Hall?” Kelce asked Kupp.

“Yeah, it's up for debate right now, apparently,” Kupp responded, “but you'll be in. You’ll be in.”

Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) makes the tackle during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He’s probably right. While coaches and contributors like Reid, Belichick, Kraft and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt were moved into a separate category along with senior players on their last opportunity for enshrinement, a player like Kelce is treated differently.

Kelce, just like Drew Brees in 2026, should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after he retires. The Hall didn’t alter the process for selecting first-ballot players. The Chiefs are hoping that Kelce returns for his 14th season this fall but if he doesn’t, he’s a likely lock for the Class of 2031, up for vote in the fall of 2030.

The Chiefs’ tight end ranks eighth on the NFL’s all-time list in career receptions (1,080). In the NFL’s postseason record book, no one has more career receptions than Kelce (178) and only Jerry Rice (2,245) has more postseason receiving yards than Kelce (2,078). Plus, Kelce needs two playoff-game touchdown catches to match Rice’s postseason record, 22.

