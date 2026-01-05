Respectable and Ridiculous From Chiefs’ Season-Ending Loss to Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For anyone who still thought the Chiefs were actually better than their record, Kansas City erased all doubts on Sunday.

In a 14-12 loss at Las Vegas, Kansas City proved it was every bit of the ninth-worst team in the league.

Fittingly, the only two points the Chiefs’ defense did not allow – on Tyree Wilson’s fourth-quarter safety – were the difference in the game.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The respectable

Kansas City’s defense carried the team in the second half of the season, but because the Chiefs’ offense was so bad from Week 9 on, Steve Spagnuolo’s unit didn’t have much margin for error.

Sunday was no different. The Chiefs allowed just 204 total net yards of offense, the fewest surrendered by a Kansas City defense in a loss since Sept. 20, 2009 (when Oakland had just 166 in a 13-10 win at Arrowhead Stadium).

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Chris Jones posted his first two-sack game since Nov. 29, 2024, also against the Raiders, and Chamarri Conner picked off a first-quarter pass.

But with an anemic offense, the Chiefs’ margin for error was dental-floss thin and Kansas City committed a deadly miscue in the final seconds. Aidan O’Connell connected on a 21-yard seam to tight end Michael Mayer, helping to set up the career-long 60-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The ridiculous

After nearly steering Kansas City to an upset against Denver on Christmas night, Chris Oladokun had all week to prepare for a Raiders defense without several starters, including Maxx Crosby. He struggled mightily.

Kansas City’s offense was bad in the season’s second half, even with Patrick Mahomes. It was all-world bad on Sunday.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Chiefs were 3-for-17 on third down, a season-worst 17.6 percent. Their six punts and eight sacks taken also were season highs. And until Shane Buechele’s 51-yard strike to Hollywood Brown late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs had generated barely more than 100 total net yards.

Buechele provided a spark for the Chiefs when he took over for Oladokun after halftime. But both players took costly sacks. On his next-to-last snap, Oladokun had the Chiefs at the Raiders’ 48-yard line on the edge of Harrison Butker’s range but took a brutal sack to end all hope.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Oladokun also was careless with the ball, losing two fumbles over a nine-minute span in the second quarter after his team had lost only one fumble all year.

Since Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, his backups making starts are just 2-8. The Chiefs after his season-ending injury scored only one touchdown in three games.

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t think about moving that browser because your best news is right here. And don’t forget to register for an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest in-depth info each morning, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.