With RBs, Expect Aggressively Wise Game Plan From Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is only 25. He’s younger than Nick Bolton, Rashee Rice, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey.

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” general manager Brett Veach said last week, explaining how the team can best help Patrick Mahomes. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands off to running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense. But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat, especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

And that’s a big reason why the Chiefs should be cautious in signing Walker as a free agent next week. Walker would give the team plenty of explosive punch on early down carries, but he hasn’t proven as explosive or reliable as the Chiefs need their running backs to be in the passing game. Klint Kubiak gave him only 1.8 receptions per game last season.

Estimated to garner $13 million in average annual value next week, Walker also isn’t a financial fit for Kansas City. But here are three backs who fit solidly into the Chiefs’ free-agent plans next week.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Etienne

Here’s why Etienne is the best quality back for the Chiefs: Pure explosiveness. In addition to his 13 scrimmage touchdowns last season (Walker had just five), Etienne in 2025 produced a 121.6 passer rating when the Jaguars targeted him. He’s flexible in the offense, he’s fast and he’s a workhorse. That’s what Mahomes needs.

“Etienne is one of many Jaguars stars hitting the market,” wrote SI insider Matt Verderame. “After looking like a diminishing talent in 2024, he flourished in Liam Coen’s system. The ’21 first-rounder from Clemson rushed for 1,107 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt after gaining only 558 yards in 15 games (in 2024). He should be a top option for teams despite many quality backs hitting free agency.”

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is pushed out of bounds by New Orleans Saints defensive end Chris Rumph II (58) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tyler Allgeier

Bijan Robinson needed a bit of an NFL runway. And now that he’s established himself, Tyler Allgeier has an opportunity to spread his wings. Kansas City would make a great destination.

Allgeier is young, too. He’s only six months older than Walker but Allgeier is thicker and nastier, a 5-10, 225-pound engine who can batter between the tackles, matching the intensity Veach mentioned in his interior linemen, Smith, Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia, who like Allgeier and Andy Reid is a BYU product.

The more Allgeier gets the ball, the better he becomes.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle

Only nine players have reached 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. Dowdle is the only member of that group to do it with different franchises.

And because he has a concerning injury history (he missed the 2021 season with a hip injury and the last half of the ’22 campaign with an ankle issue), Dowdle comes at an excellent value. He offers excellent change of pace and thrives on explosiveness. He’s also a threat in the passing game.

And while Dowdle is older than many on the market – he turns 28 in June – he has tons of tread on his tires. In fact, don’t rule out the Chiefs signing Dowdle in addition to another free-agent running back.

