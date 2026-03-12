Here’s Moment Chiefs Knew They Needed Walker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs knew they weren’t getting a certain player at No. 9, so they knew they needed to go get No. 9.

No. 9 as in the uniform number of Kenneth Walker.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When Jeremiyah Love posted a 4.36 in the 40 at Lucas Oil Stadium two weeks ago, the Chiefs knew there’s no way the Notre Dame running back will fall to them on April 23. Landing Walker in the first few minutes of free agency on Monday was a prediction that another team would draft Walker long before the Chiefs were on the clock with the ninth-overall choice.

The Saints, who have the No. 8 selection, signed free agent Travis Etienne largely for the same reason. New Orleans doesn’t see Love getting to 8, either. Analyst Warren Sharp believes the addition will benefit the Chiefs both on the field and at the bank.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs did homework in structuring Walker's contract

“If you look at his contract,” Sharp said on Tuesday’s episode of the Sharp Football Show, “he's right below Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley; Barkley and CMC are way up there.

“Then, he's only a million more than currently what the Saints have Alvin Kamara signed for. James Cook, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, like in that neighborhood, just a little bit higher than that. So, I don't think he's being overpaid. I don't think it was a massive overpay by the Kansas City Chiefs to bring him in.”

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chiefs share dubious streak with Saints

Kamara was the Saints’ leading rusher in 2025, with 471 yards. Kansas City’s leading ground-gainer was Kareem Hunt (611). Incidentally, New Orleans and Kansas City share the league’s longest active streaks without a 1,000-yard rusher (eight years, 2018-25). Patrick Mahomes has never had a 1,000-yard rusher during his career as a full-time starter.

Breece Hall cleared 1,000 in 2025 to break the Jets’ streak (10 years, 2015-24). Kamara had just 471. Denver is next at six years (last, Phillip Lindsay in 2019).

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

No wonder Sharp used two interesting F-words to predict how Walker will change the Chiefs’ offensive outlook.

“The fit, I think, is going to be really fun,” Sharp said, “especially if you look at that running-back room for the Chiefs last year with Isiah Pacheco, who just went to Detroit.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Statistically, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco were one of the worst backfields in the NFL last year.”

Sharp said Pacheco is the exact inverse of Pacheco. Among 49 qualifying backs with 100-or-more carries in 2025, Pacheco ranked 46th in explosive-run rate, 47th in success rate and No. 47 in longest carry (16 yards) – all of that against some of the lightest boxes (fewer defenders near the line of scrimmage) in the league.

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) stretches for extra yards during a run play against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“Kenneth Walker faced the No. 4-highest rate of stacked boxes,” Sharp said, “because the Seattle Seahawks run the football a lot, and they do so from some heavier personnel groupings, which encourages defenses to stack the box.”