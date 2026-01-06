Big Name Just Popped Up on Chiefs’ OC Radar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid said Monday he knows plenty of qualified candidates should he need to replace Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator.

His list just expanded.

Per multiple reports, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn met with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury Tuesday and ultimately decided to part ways. Two months before the Chiefs dive into player free agency, they now have a huge name on their list of coaching free agents.

Next week marks the 13th anniversary of the day that Kingsbury offered 17-year-old Patrick Mahomes a scholarship to Texas Tech – less than a week after Clark Hunt hired Andy Reid as head coach.

“You kind of hear that undertone of that talking of, ‘You can't play that way,’” Mahomes recalled in October of his recruiting process. “And Coach Kingsbury never, ever forced me to be just a pocket passer, or hold the ball a certain way. He just let me be me.”

Outside-box hire for Reid

Reid and Kingsbury have never worked together, and Reid like most coaches has traditionally hired coordinators he trusts and knows well. However, Kingsbury has known Mahomes longer than any NFL coach, and perhaps could unleash new wrinkles or at minimum correct some of the accuracy issues that plagued the Chiefs in 2025.

Before his Dec. 15 season-ending knee surgery, Mahomes endured the most challenging season of his career. His winning percentage (.428, 6-8), completion percentage (62.7), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (89.6) all were career lows.

His passing success rate (47.9 percent) was by far the lowest of his career, while his 422 rushing yards were most in his career – most since he had 456 as a sophomore at Texas Tech under Kingsbury. All those figures were an obvious indication that the Chiefs’ offense had become far too predictable.

There’s no better remedy for a predicable offense than a new coordinator, and Kingsbury would certainly refresh the Chiefs’ playbook. Kingsbury’s offensive background is one of the most diverse in league history.

Fascinating quarterback background

Hired by the Arizona Cardinals as head coach in 2019, following a six-year tenure at the reins of the Red Raiders, his first NFL starting quarterback was No. 1-overall selection Kyler Murray. He also spent 2023 at Southern Cal, tutoring another No. 1 selection in Caleb Williams.

And, in 2024, he coached the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, helping the Commanders to a berth in the NFC championship game.

