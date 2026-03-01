2 Chiefs Combine Takeaways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are rehabbing from knee surgeries. The Chiefs are rehabbing from a historically uncomfortable season, their first losing record in 13 years.

There’s an unfamiliar level of pain in Kansas City right now, much different than the feeling they navigated after a 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. And the Chiefs still have to wait six and-a-half months to play a game.

While some argue the pressure is off the Chiefs this offseason, others would say there’s never been more pressure on their shoulders because they’ve not drafted this high since 2013.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

McDuffie decision seems close

General manager Brett Veach said his first order of business on Wednesday’s agenda was a critical meeting with Trent McDuffie’s agents. One way or another, the McDuffie situation is coming to a head.

In one scenario, he’ll sign a lucrative, long-term extension worthy of his All-Pro answer to the Chiefs making him the third cornerback selected in the 2022 draft. In another scenario, the Chiefs will trade him for an additional first-round selection, extremely valuable capital for a team that as of Sunday has just six picks in April.

McDuffie is scheduled to play under the team’s fifth-year option in 2026, paying him $13.632 million guaranteed – and accounting for 4.5 percent of the overall salary cap. That’s valuable cap real estate the Chiefs would love to either, A, exchange for a high draft pick or, B, fold into a contract extension that lowers the cap number and allows the team to sign another free agent in nine days.

Veach, who’s been negotiating with McDuffie’s representatives for more than a year, might be able to endure the situation in present form through the first wave of free agency on March 9. However, the Chiefs likely can’t wait until after the draft. Expect something to happen most likely in the next week-plus. If not, bet on, at the latest, the first day of the draft, April 23.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Surprises are coming

Speaking of the draft, Veach said something really interesting near the end of his Tuesday podium session in Indianapolis.

“But at the end of the day,” Veach said, asked about potentially using a first-rounder on a low-value position like running back, “I think when a guy is going to come in here and be a great contributor on the field, off the field, stick to that old mantra and take the best player available, right?”

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during warm-ups prior to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best player available vs. draft for need, both highly subjective decisions and definitions. Running back Jeremiyah Love, edge rusher Rueben Bain, safety Caleb Downs, right tackle Francis Mauigoa, all could be Kansas City’s selection at No. 9. Then again, Veach could trade up to take David Bailey or trade down and take Jadarian Price.

Another team could trade ahead of the Chiefs and start a ripple effect throughout the first round. Surprises are coming. This week was primarily a week of verification, solidifying data and reports submitted by scouts over the past 18 months, and an opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospects for the first time.

