Why Andy Reid Believes Matt Nagy Deserves Another HC Opportunity

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season, resulting in missing the playoffs and selecting from the No. 9 spot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There were several issues for the team this season, and the offensive production was one of the reasons the Chiefs fell short of their goals. This led to Kansas City moving on from Matt Nagy and hiring Eric Bieniemy as the team's offensive coordinator heading into next season.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Andy Reid discussed his relationship with Nagy and why the 47-year-old deserves a head coaching job.

Reid's Thoughts

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Matt [Nagy] and I have a great relationship," Reid said. "Before the season even started here, I knew that he wanted an opportunity to have his own show. He's been a head coach. He was Coach of the Year [in 2018 with Chicago Bears]. All the things I've said about him I still feel [that way] about him.

"He deserves to have a head coaching job," Reid continued. "If not, it gives him an opportunity to go out and do his thing. I mean, somebody is missing a gem here. That's how I feel. I would love to see him get picked up and going. At the same time, we got back a gem [Bieniemy]. It has a chance to be a win-win here when everything is said and done."

Reid went on to praise both Nagy and Bieniemy, explaining what each of them has met to him during his time in Kansas City.

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (right) look on from the sideline during the first quarter against the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I know both guys and know them well," Reid elaborated. "I've worked with them and won championships with them. Here's Nagy in a position where he's got an opportunity here potentially to move on and great things happen for [him] and his family. On one side of that, I'm pushing that, saying, 'Let's go, man! Do your thing!' On the other side, I've got to sit there and go, 'Who's going to replace this guy that just came off of winning a couple championships and going to three Super Bowls."

Nagy's Thoughts After the Season

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hugs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"The last three years for me have been a little bit more unique. It's more of an organizational standpoint, structure-wise," Nagy said. "Being a former head coach helping Coach Reid out, anytime you look at what went on this year as an offense, you're frustrated, disappointed because it's your job as a coordinator to make sure everything is done the right way and that you succeed and win. That didn't happen. That drives me, though. That motivates me. I don't run from that. I've been through a lot in my life in coaching.

"I feel really good about where I'm at. I've prepared for several years, since I went through it, [for] the right time," Nagy continued. "Everything I went through in Chicago; it all happened for a reason. To be able to come back here in Kansas City and be here with Coach [Andy] Reid and all these players, is special. It's that time of the year, so be ready for it."