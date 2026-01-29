Deciphering Which NFC Rivals Would be Better Fit for Former Chiefs OC Nagy

Coming off a disappointing 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' self-reflection process this offseason had to be productive, as the team showed several glaring issues. There have been changes, and there will continue to be drastic moves made throughout the offseason that will reshape our view of Kansas City heading into next season.

One of those decisions was moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and replacing him with Eric Bieniemy, who served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022. While Nagy is striving to earn a head coaching position, it appears that will not be the case this offseason, as only two vacancies remain with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid made a case for Nagy as an NFL head coach.

"He deserves to have a head coaching job," Reid said. "If not, it gives him an opportunity to go out and do his thing. I mean, somebody is missing a gem here. That's how I feel. I would love to see him get picked up and going. At the same time, we got back a gem [Bieniemy]. It has a chance to be a win-win here when everything is said and done."

While that door seems to be closed, there are a couple of offensive coordinator openings in the NFC East that could be intriguing for Nagy. Here is an analysis of both situations, and what each one has to offer for the former 2018 NFL Coach of the Year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite possessing several elite offensive pieces, the Eagles have struck out on multiple candidates who spurned the opportunity. Philadelphia's offense was one of the most mundane and frustrating units to watch in the league.

With the market dry, the Eagles could view Nagy as an option to fill the void, but the Chiefs' offensive woes in 2025 were somewhat reflective of the former Chicago Bears head coach. This season, with Nagy as the offensive coordinator, Kansas City ranked 20th in yards and 21st in points. The Chiefs' offense was flagged for being predictable and repetitive, which are criticisms associated with the play-calling in Philadelphia this season.

This does not seem like a good fit for Nagy, who probably wants an opportunity to showcase his abilities to elevate an offense. While the offensive personnel includes marquee players at multiple positions, there are several red flags in Philadelphia.

New York Giants

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of foundational pieces and a core filled with up-and-coming players, the Giants are one of the most compelling teams heading into next season. Offensively, New York provides an offensive coordinator with several chess pieces, including quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

For Nagy, the best thing he can do to ensure a legitimate chance of landing a head coaching job in the near future is proving he can develop and elevate a young quarterback. This situation provides that opportunity for the veteran coach.

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, John Harbaugh is from Andy Reid's coaching tree and has a good relationship with the Chiefs' head coach. That, paired with Todd Monken hired as the Cleveland Browns' head coach, could work in Nagy's favor in landing the Giants' offensive coordinator gig.

There is a history between Kansas City and New York, as Mike Kafka, who was the Chiefs' quarterback coach from 2018 to 2021, took over as the Giants' offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2025. New York could dive back into that well and pawn off Reid's coaching tree once again. For future endeavors and stability, the Giants would be an ideal fit for Nagy.