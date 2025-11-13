What Chiefs' Latest Injury Report Means for Broncos Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – All the buzz as the Chiefs returned from their bye week has been about Xavier Worthy tipping off his routes, thanks to a studious Bills rookie.
But after Thursday’s practice, the buzz is now whether Worthy will even play. The Chiefs added the wide receiver to the practice report as limited with an ankle injury.
A 5-11, 165-pound speedster out of Texas, Worthy sustained a dislocated shoulder on a collision with Travis Kelce just three plays into the season Sept. 5. After missing most of the first three games, he returned to the lineup in exciting fashion to catapult the Chiefs to a 37-20 win over Baltimore.
But after that game, the team first added him to the injury report with an ankle issue. He was a gametime decision the following week in Jacksonville, but played after testing the ankle in pregame. Whether Thursday’s ankle injury is the same as that issue earlier in the season is uncertain.
Karlaftis limited again
Additionally on Thursday, defensive end George Karlaftis was again a limited practice participant with a thumb injury. Friday’s practice will go a long way toward determining his status for Sunday’s showdown at Denver (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Karlaftis leads the Chiefs with five sacks.
Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) missed another practice Thursday, all but ensuring the Chiefs will again start Kareem Hunt for a second straight game. And Josh Simmons, who missed four games while tending to personal family matters, was back at practice again as a full participant.
“I thought he did well,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, referring to Simmons’ first practice the day prior. “Again, excited that he's back in the building. But like you said, it's one practice. Keep that going and just see where that goes.”
Denver update
Denver made two changes to its injury report Thursday, returning wide receiver Trent Sherfield (toe) to practice as a full participant after he sat out Wednesday. Also, starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers (back) was added as a limited participant.
Also notable on Thursday, starting running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), who ranks fifth in the NFL with 772 rushing yards, missed a second straight practice. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain (pectoral) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (illness) – both starters -- also missed practice and are expected to sit out Sunday’s game.
However, wide receiver and return man Marvin Mims (concussion) practiced for a second straight day. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said the team is expecting Mims to play.
“He's great,” Toub said Thursday. “I mean, I think one of the biggest returns that we gave up last year was against him. He's dangerous. And we know he's going to be back. I mean, he's going to be out there for our game. And, he's tough to handle. We have to be on our game.”
