What Chiefs Fans Need To Know After Combine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Offensive linemen will draw headlines on Monday with their bench-press reps, and the 2026 scouting combine will be history. There won’t be a closing ceremony.

How Kansas City’s front office and coaching staff uses the information they collected this past week will determine what history will say about the Chiefs.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sonny Styles posted a 43½-inch vertical leap, second-highest ever by a combine linebacker. Tight end Eli Stowers beat him by two full inches, second-best for any prospect ever. Kenyon Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, solidifying his status as a sure-fire first-round pick on April 23.

Like it or not, Chiefs part of narrative

Every combine has workout warriors. And every year, teams reach for some players based on eye-popping timing and testing data. The Kansas City Chiefs need to overcome the narrative that they’re one of those teams.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fair or not, Xavier Worthy’s first two seasons haven't helped with regard to that narrative. The Chiefs’ recent history of misses in the first round is making some believe they’re more inclined to choosing combine champions and believing they can develop raw talent rather than trusting what the player put on tape on the college gridiron.

“Teams are insistent on learning that lesson the hard way, over and over again,” said former defensive lineman Chris Canty on Monday's edition of Unsportsmanlike. “And while it's fun to marvel at the outstanding athleticism of the 2026 class, let's keep in mind that most scouts view this draft class as weak in comparison to years past.

“It happens every year. Last year we saw Shemar Stewart, who got drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals … The year before that, Xavier Worthy. And the Kansas City Chiefs still need a wide receiver. It happens every year.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) talks with defensive coordinator Al Golden in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jury still out on Worthy

Worthy’s record-breaking 4.21 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2024 combine certainly helped his cause. Kansas City traded up three spots in the first round to take Worthy. And to be fair, the Chiefs loved what they saw on his college tape at Texas. And he’s certainly not anywhere close to a bust. Worthy could find the elusive chemistry with Patrick Mahomes this year and prove Veach a genius for that trade.

Plus, without Rashee Rice’s season-ending knee injury in Week 4 that year, and without Hollywood Brown’s shoulder surgery, Worthy would’ve felt more support from his peers. But the clock is certainly ticking on Worthy’s value entering the last half of his rookie contract.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) pounds his fist on the ground after an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still, what fans should know is that the 2026 combine likely grounded the Chiefs from making further reaches in the first round. After an outstanding 2022 draft, when Veach drafted both Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis in Round 1, the Chiefs took Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023 and Worthy in 2024. Anudike-Uzomah wowed observers at the 2023 combine with a 4.73-second 40, but he’s yet to wow anyone since the Chiefs invested that first-rounder.

Last year, the team had solid intelligence on Josh Simmons and his projection after season-ending knee surgery. That decision, if not for the rookie’s personal leave of absence and season-ending wrist surgery, seemed to be solid.

