Chiefs Eye Explosive Running Back Options in Upcoming Draft

After a run game that was not as prominent as advertised, the Chiefs will be looking for someone that can bring in a new spark. Options like Jeremiyah Love, Kenneth Walker, and more have been in the public eye at possible Kansas City targets.

As of now, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are unrestricted free agents. The Chiefs will have the option to look towards the future and free up cap space, or they can re-sign their players.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With plenty of mock drafts eyeing a potential first-round pick being used on Love, it looks like Kansas City might be looking for some new names.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Love can bring in a new type of energy to the locker room. His ability to break off big runs is something that hasn’t been seen in quite some time. In fact, the longest individual rush last season was from Kareem Hunt with a carry of 33 yards. The Chiefs need more stability in their run game and Love can bring that.

If the offensive front can also build on their mishaps from last season, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be able to rebuild the run game one day at a time.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’d be close to home,” Love said, “I feel like [Patrick Mahomes] is the best quarterback as of right now. It would be an honor to play with him.”

Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton

If the Chiefs do not decide to use their 9th pick in the draft on a running back, expect them to at least look at other options later in the draft. Singleton has a big upside to a back that could be picked in the mid-to-late rounds. His ability to run with speed and power would make Bieniemy pick him without a second glance.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Singleton, who weighs 220 lbs, can also be a reliable option in pass block situations. His elite burst can bring Kansas City a lot more explosive run plays in the upcoming season.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

It’s not often that there are two running backs from the same college that both have the potential to go first round. For the Chiefs, they will have the option of skipping on Love and taking Price with their early second round pick.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price makes his runs look effortless. He can weave through the blocks, and his vision is top notch in this upcoming draft. Kansas City needs a guy that can create his own path sometimes in the run game. The cuts he can make allows for him to run with great awareness and no hesitation. Price can be an option for the Chiefs if they decide to wait until the second round.

Chiefs Kingdom, combine the best Chiefs news with the best analysis. Be sure to register for our FREE newsletter with the most updated info emailed each morning …SIGN UP HERE NOW.