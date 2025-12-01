Latest Mock Draft Gives Chiefs Surprising 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a down 2025 NFL season till this point, and it is getting late for them to make a run. The Chiefs sit at 6-6 with five games to play and are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture.

That is a wild thing for a team that still has two of the best at what they do in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Many expected them to have some kind of struggle, but not to the point where they are on the verge of missing the playoffs.

The Chiefs have some work to do and will likely have to win out to get into the playoffs. That is going to be a tall task for a team that has been struggling over the last few weeks. If there is a team that can do it, it is the Chiefs. If it goes bad the rest of the way for the Chiefs, they will end up with a higher pick in the 2026 NFL Draft than they are used to having. The Chiefs are currently sitting in the middle of the first round right now, and depending on how the rest of the season goes, they could go up or down.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

General manager Brett Veach will have his work cut out for him this offseason, no matter how the rest of the 2025 season plays out. The Chiefs will have more needs than they have had over the last few drafts. Usually, how it goes for the Chiefs, they will address their needs starting from the biggest one. That is how they have built a good team over their dynasty run.

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs taking a defensive tackle in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

15) Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs are better than their 6-6 record indicates, though their close games against top NFL teams have mainly resulted in losses. It could be tempting to add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes here, but it’s best they stick with the best player on their board.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should the Chiefs end up sliding Peter Woods next to Chris Jones as they do in our 2026 NFL Mock Draft, interior offensive lines around the league would have nightmares. Woods is an explosive defensive tackle with refined hands, a high motor, excellent agility for his position, and a high football IQ that helps him two-gap well.

