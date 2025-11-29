How the Chiefs Are Maneuvering Uncharted Territory

The Kansas City Chiefs will have extra time to think about their latest disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That loss has now put the Chiefs behind the sticks even more than they were. The Chiefs will now face a challenge that comes with not losing another game the rest of the way.

That is a position that they are not familiar with as part of the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City. That is the reality, and the Chiefs could be checked out because of it.

The Chiefs are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture in the AFC. That is something that a lot of people did not see coming this season. Yes, many expected the Chiefs to have their struggles this season, but not like this. They have all their weapons back on offense and still have not figured it out consistently on that side of the ball. The defense has dropped its game a bit over the last few weeks as well. And the feeling for the Chiefs is one they have never faced with Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the offense on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Different Feeling for the Chiefs

“We’ve got to dig deeper, got to do more, got to look at ourselves in the mirror,” George Karlaftis said. “Now is where this team is going to figure out what we’re made of.”

"Look around the rest of the locker room — and at Karlaftis, too — and there might be more reasons to doubt the Chiefs can actually pull themselves out of the 6-6 hole they’ve already dug this year," said Jesse Newell of The Athletic.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) goes to the locker room before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Ahead of Karlaftis was rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who exited the game with a wrist injury. He already had a cast on by postgame, his arm also supported by a black sling. Next to him was right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who suffered a strained tricep. That left him checking his phone afterward while sporting a black sleeve that covered his elbow and upper arm."

“Just missed opportunities,” Mahomes said. “Just like all the losses we’ve had this year.”

“We can beat everybody, but we’ve shown that we can lose to anybody,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got to be more consistent.”

“We need to show up and play better,” Chiefs center Creed Humphrey said. “We have the guys to do it. I know we do.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Imageskm | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs face a tall task and will have extra time to figure out a plan how to put themselves in the best position to win out.

