How Bieniemy Can Replicate RB Duo in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When New England squares off with Denver in Sunday’s AFC championship game, look for something called a duo run.

The Fighting Mike Vrabels, as Travis Kelce calls them, runs the play at a significant clip and that could be an Achilles’ heel in the Broncos’ vaunted defense on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, CBS).

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) receives a hand off in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“Denver's defense allows 5.8 yards per carry against duo runs,” ESPN analyst Seth Walder wrote this week, “and New England runs duo 32% of the time (third most in the NFL). That's a harsh disparity with the rest of the Broncos' rush defense, which has allowed 3.3 yards per carry against all non-duo run types, the best in the league.

“Was this simply variance displayed over 65 duo runs against Denver this season? We'll find out.”

What the Chiefs should be finding out, now that they have Eric Bieniemy back on staff, is whether they can incorporate more duo runs into their offense.

Jul 28, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy smiles while walking to the fields prior to day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What is a duo run?

“While the duo concept has been around for a while,” analyst Casey Sully wrote, “it has recently started to become more popular. It’s great for displacing defensive linemen and creating vertical push. Duo places an emphasis on double teams and creating a linebacker read for the running back.”

Bieniemy tells his running backs he wants at least 4½ yards per carry, and then to allow the offense do the rest. That was something the Chiefs sorely lacked in 2025. Without explosive runs, defenses took away the pass and Kansas City stagnated, especially after the bye week.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs after the catch for a first down as Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) defends during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chiefs’ primary running backs, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, combined to average just 3.8 yards per carry in 2025 (281 carries, 1,073 yards). Bieniemy as Chicago running backs coach got much more production and efficiency from his pupils.

D’Andre Swift, who struggled in 2024 prior to Bieniemy’s arrival, enjoyed the best year of his career with 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries (4.9 avg.). Rookie seventh-round selection Kyle Monangai finished with 783 yards and five touchdowns on 169 totes (4.6 avg.).

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Speaking of duos

And speaking of duos, Bieniemy got more out of his tandem than any team other than the Rams. Analyst Tej Seth used rushing EPA+ to rank every NFL back and Swift ranked No. 2 overall. Monangai finished 12th. The Rams (Kyren Williams and Blake Corum) were the only other team with two players in the top 15.

What’s interesting is how the Chiefs will address the position over the next three months. The only running back under contract is their own seventh-rounder, Brashard Smith. Both Hunt and Pacheco are scheduled to become free agents on March 11.

So, if the Chiefs do plan to incorporate more duo runs to combat defenses like Denver, the timing is right.

