Chiefs Lean Interesting Direction in Latest Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a good job of finding the right players for their team in the NFL Draft.

Over the last few drafts, general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs' front office have done a good job of making sure they do their homework on all the prospects that are coming out of college and into the NFL. The Chiefs have been one of the better drafting teams in the league over the last few drafts. For the Chiefs, they will look to do that once again.

The 2026 NFL Draft is going to be different for the Chiefs because of the spot they are picking from. Usually, the Chiefs are picking at the end of each round of the draft.

This year, that all changes. The Chiefs have a top pick and will start their draft with the No. 9 overall pick. That is a spot that the Chiefs have not been in in a long time. Now, it is all about finding the right player in that spot and making sure they draft an impact player. A player who is ready to make an impact next season.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Matt Miller released his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft of the first and second rounds. Here are the players he has the Chiefs taking in the early rounds.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar top-10 territory, but picking this high could give them the opportunity to quickly reload and get back to their usual place atop the AFC. Kansas City has needs at several positions, namely right tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. And it could go with the highest-ranked player at those positions -- which would be Bailey , who tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks last season.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he isn't the big-bodied defensive end Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bailey has speed off the snap and the ability to chase down quarterbacks. The Chiefs had only 35 sacks as a team in 2025 (tied for 22nd in the NFL), so Bailey would give their pass rush a jolt with his agility and power.

40. Kansas City Chiefs

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

With Bryan Cook set to hit free agency, the Chiefs have a hole at safety with no up-and-coming prospect ready to fill it. Ramsey is a ball-hawking, rangy free safety who can play in a split or single-high safety look.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

