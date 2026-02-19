Why Chenal Could Be Chiefs’ Most Painful Free-Agent Loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Swiss Army Knives are extremely valuable in the NFL, especially when they’re linebackers that can play any position.
A quarterback in high school, Leo Chenal lined up for Steve Spagnuolo as a zero-technique nose guard, blitzed off the edge when dialed up, and showed a unique nose for the ball as one of the Chiefs’ most dependable defenders.
He also won a 2024 game by blocking a field goal, and in 2025 showed remarkable athleticism and coverage skills by one-handing an interception while blanketing Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
And now, he’s likely to command big money in his first foray into the free-agent market. But not as much as money as he deserves, according to one analyst.
“The former third-round pick is primed to find more responsibility in a new defense,” wrote Kevin Patra on NFL.com. “Unfortunately, off-ball linebackers without every-down experience typically don't have burgeoning markets. If he lands a full-time role, the return on investment, however, could be significant for his new club.”
Most undervalued on market
The Chiefs are hoping Chenal won’t have a new club. Spagnuolo would love to have him back in Kansas City for a fifth season wreaking havoc from his outside linebacker position or anywhere else the Chiefs’ mad scientist uses him on the chess board. Spagnuolo has routinely used Chenal all over the field, maximizing his unique skill set to maximize the Chiefs’ ability to get stops.
A 6-3, 250-pound defender out of Wisconsin, Chenal has 44 career starts over his first four NFL seasons. He hadn’t missed a game until the end of 2025, when he sat out the final three games after Kansas City placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Odds of returning to Chiefs
Chenal still started 12 of 14 games in 2025, with two sacks and an interception. The Chiefs’ third-round selection (103rd overall) in Brett Veach’s phenomenal 2022 draft, Chenal played a quiet but important role in helping the team to Super Bowls in each of his first three seasons.
And because he didn’t play every snap, Patra sees Chenal as one of the NFL’s four most undervalued free agents next month, along with Steelers running back Kevin Gainwell, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
"The 25-year-old has never been a full-time contributor in Kansas City’s defense,” Patra said, “playing fewer than 550 snaps in each of his four seasons with the Chiefs. But in his rotational role, he flashed playmaking ability, plugged holes against the run, generated seven sacks and held his own in coverage (when asked).”
And although a return to Kansas City is unlikely, it’s certainly not out of the question.
