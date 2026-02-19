Why Chenal Could Be Chiefs’ Most Painful Free-Agent Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Swiss Army Knives are extremely valuable in the NFL, especially when they’re linebackers that can play any position.

A quarterback in high school, Leo Chenal lined up for Steve Spagnuolo as a zero-technique nose guard, blitzed off the edge when dialed up, and showed a unique nose for the ball as one of the Chiefs’ most dependable defenders.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

He also won a 2024 game by blocking a field goal, and in 2025 showed remarkable athleticism and coverage skills by one-handing an interception while blanketing Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

And now, he’s likely to command big money in his first foray into the free-agent market. But not as much as money as he deserves, according to one analyst.

“The former third-round pick is primed to find more responsibility in a new defense,” wrote Kevin Patra on NFL.com. “Unfortunately, off-ball linebackers without every-down experience typically don't have burgeoning markets. If he lands a full-time role, the return on investment, however, could be significant for his new club.”

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Most undervalued on market

The Chiefs are hoping Chenal won’t have a new club. Spagnuolo would love to have him back in Kansas City for a fifth season wreaking havoc from his outside linebacker position or anywhere else the Chiefs’ mad scientist uses him on the chess board. Spagnuolo has routinely used Chenal all over the field, maximizing his unique skill set to maximize the Chiefs’ ability to get stops.

A 6-3, 250-pound defender out of Wisconsin, Chenal has 44 career starts over his first four NFL seasons. He hadn’t missed a game until the end of 2025, when he sat out the final three games after Kansas City placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Odds of returning to Chiefs

Chenal still started 12 of 14 games in 2025, with two sacks and an interception. The Chiefs’ third-round selection (103rd overall) in Brett Veach’s phenomenal 2022 draft, Chenal played a quiet but important role in helping the team to Super Bowls in each of his first three seasons.

And because he didn’t play every snap, Patra sees Chenal as one of the NFL’s four most undervalued free agents next month, along with Steelers running back Kevin Gainwell, Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The 25-year-old has never been a full-time contributor in Kansas City’s defense,” Patra said, “playing fewer than 550 snaps in each of his four seasons with the Chiefs. But in his rotational role, he flashed playmaking ability, plugged holes against the run, generated seven sacks and held his own in coverage (when asked).”

And although a return to Kansas City is unlikely, it’s certainly not out of the question.

