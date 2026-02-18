2026 NFL Free Agency: Five Best Cornerbacks Available

NFL free agency kicks off in less than a month, offering opportunities for teams to improve various spots on their roster—including cornerback.

This year’s cornerback class features a number of corners hitting the market for the first time as their rookie contracts expire. The class does not necessarily hold any stars, but there are several under-the-radar players available for teams looking to better their secondary.

Here are the top-five cornerbacks available through free agency this offseason.

5. Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome was traded to the Jaguars in the middle of the 2025 season. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Greg Newsome II enters free agency after spending the 2025 season with the Browns and Jaguars. A 2021 first-round pick, Newsome spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before getting traded to Jacksonville in October. Newsome recorded 52 total tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups in 2025.

4. Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen enters free agency after winning the Super Bowl. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seahawks corner Riq Woolen is also slated to become a free agent this March. Woolen started in seven of 16 games this season, tallying 41 total tackles, an interception and 12 pass breakups. He had his best season as a rookie nabbing six interceptions, but at 6’4”, would be a promising addition for another team.

3. Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean is hitting free agency after one of his best seasons. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamel Dean is the oldest corner on this list, and will turn 30 midway through the 2026 season. The veteran is coming off his most productive season yet after piling up 46 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions with the Buccaneers last season. He has spent his entire career thus far with Tampa.

2. Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor enters free agency after spending four seasons with the Saints. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Saint corner Alontae Taylor will hit free agency after compiling 83 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2025. The 27-year-old has flown under the radar playing for a struggling New Orleans team, but could attract a number of teams this offseason.

1. Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson is the best corner hitting free agency this offseason. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson is the top corner available in free agency this offseason after collecting 64 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups this season. Watson was PFF’s 17th-highest graded corner overall this season and was notably strong defending the run.

