Easiest Cuts for Chiefs to Make This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs are up against it this offseason in several departments, especially when assessing the 2026 cap space.

General Manager Brett Veach and the front office have to shed more than $54 million just to meet the threshold. If Kansas City wants to spend a good chunk of change in free agency, it will have to free up another $25-30 million. With the Chiefs' situation explained and laid out, let's look at several players who will be released without hesitation.

1. RT Jawaan Taylor

This is by far the easiest decision Veach will have to make this offseason, as Taylor has been underwhelming since signing a four-year, $80 million contract, which included $60 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old right tackle carries a $27.3 million cap hit in 2026 , but the Chiefs can save $20 million by releasing Taylor before next season.

It is an inevitable decision and will occur here in the next few weeks, with the new league year opening on March 11. Taylor has been one of the most penalized players in the league since joining the Chiefs, and most of the time, it was rudimentary penalties, such as lining up correctly, which he refused to do due to his poor pass blocking. Jaylon Moore will replace Taylor at an exponentially lower price.

2. EDGE Mike Danna

The 28-year-old defensive end may be one of the most perplexing contracts in the entire NFL. Danna is an $11.1 million cap hit next season, but Kansas City can open up $8.9 million in cap space while eating $2.1 million in dead money.

Danna recorded one sack and eight solo tackles in 15 games this past season, which were both career lows for the 2020 fifth-round pick. He is another aging player who should be an easy release due to poor production.

3. LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill has been incredibly productive for the Chiefs since signing with the team in 2023. However, he will be 31 years old before the start of next season, and Kansas City needs to free up as much cap space as possible before restructuring Patrick Mahomes' contract.

The seven-year veteran is a $7.5 million cap hit in 2026, but the Chiefs can save $6 million by cutting Tranquill with a pre-June 1 designation. Leo Chenal is also an impending free agent, but with Nick Bolton leading the linebacker unit, the Chiefs can afford to plug and play someone else alongside the Missouri product.