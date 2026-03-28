Chiefs Linked to Multiple Under-the-Radar Players at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are less than 30 days away from the most pivotal draft in the Patrick Mahomes era, as they own the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While there has been a consensus top-10 ranking for this class, and legitimate options for the Chiefs with their early first-round pick, depending on how the board shakes out, general manager Brett Veach may be forced to consider other prospects at No. 9 who are lower on the board.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Friday, ESPN's NFL draft analysts Field Yates, Matt Miller, and Jordan Reid revealed their opinions on the draft based on the latest intel they are hearing. Each of them provided a name that could sneak into the top 10 after being viewed as a mid-first-round pick .

Second-Tier Offensive Tackles

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama. Consensus is not easy to find right now, but one name that I haven't seen linked to the top 10 as often is Proctor," Yates explained. "He has incredible traits, led by his mammoth size at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds with nifty athleticism. He could be in play for the Browns at No. 6 and the Chiefs at No. 9."

"Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia. He might rise into the top 10 based on positional value and need," Miller said. "The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder was just a one-year starter, but his athletic tools are that of a high-end NFL starter on the left side. Like Proctor, the Browns or Chiefs could take a chance on Freeling."

Could Chiefs Settle for Another Pass Rusher Other Than the Top Three?

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn. He fits the exact archetype that teams covet near the top of the draft. At 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, Faulk's pass-rush production took a step back in 2025, but he's only 21 and one of the best run defenders in the class," Reid said. "When speaking to scouts, Greg Rousseau and Mykel Willaims are two NFL comparisons for him. The Chiefs at No. 9 and the Bengals at No. 10 overall are two teams to watch here."

Overall Thoughts

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Proctor and Freeling would each be great right tackle options for Kansas City, investing the No. 9 pick on an offensive lineman feels a bit underwhelming. Four-fifths of the Chiefs' offensive line is cemented, with Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith. Right tackle is the only question mark, but Jaylon Moore should be serviceable enough for the Chiefs not to invest a first-round pick on the offensive line. Taking an offensive tackle is more preferable later in the draft.