Latest Buzz Around Ty Simpson Could Create Opportunities for Chiefs
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For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering a draft with levels of uncertainty following a disastrous season.
Kansas City's front office has a strategic plan for every draft, but unlike past years, this roster has clear weaknesses in multiple areas. With the 30-year-old quarterback under center, the Chiefs have had one or two holes at specific areas, but nothing to be overly concerned about. That is not the case this year, but with the Chiefs, you can never doubt them.
Unfortunately for Kansas City, which owns the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, this class does not have a plethora of options at quarterback, which would be beneficial for the Chiefs to select specific prospects that are viewed as premier talents. However, in recent weeks, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has risen up draft boards.
On Thursday, episode of ESPN's "Get Up", Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided a glimpse into where Simpson's draft stock currently sits.
- "I think it is hard to project quarterbacks a month out because if we were talking last year at this time, we would have projected Shedeur Sanders as a top-10 pick, and we all know what happened last year," Schefter explained. "So, I'm hesitant to commit on any quarterbacks, other than say, right now, the consensus is Ty Simpson is number two."
- "The real intriguing question to me is, as people have talked about, where does he fit in the first round? If the Jets don't take him at 16, do the Browns take him at 24? They weren't in attendance there [Simpson's pro day] yesterday with [general manager] Andrew Berry," Schefter continued. "Do the Dolphins take him at 30? Is there a team that trades back into the first round to get him? That may be the most likely scenario."
Here are a couple of doors that potentially open up for the Chiefs in the first round of the upcoming draft next month if Simpson is valued as a top-32 selection.
Kansas City Could Benefit from Simpson Being Drafted Before No. 29
Prior to the Trent McDuffie trade, the Chiefs only had one first-round pick, which would not have been affected, as Simpson is not expected to be taken in that range. While the latter is still the case, Kansas City now owns two first-round picks - including No. 29, which the Los Angeles Rams traded for the All-Pro cornerback - that pick could be influenced if Simpson is taken around that spot.
Best-case scenario, a team takes the 6-foot-1, 211-pound quarterback in front of the Chiefs, allowing a defensive tackle, wide receiver, or cornerback to fall into Kansas City's laps. If two quarterbacks come off the board in the first round, which is the max in this year's draft, the Chiefs will be more than happy to see that occur.
Trading Back is an Option
Because Kansas City has two first-round picks, the front office does not need to feel inclined to stay put at No. 29. As Schefter mentioned, there could be a team interested in trading back into the first round to draft Simpson.
Potential teams include the Jets (No. 33), the Arizona Cardinals (No. 34), and the Cleveland Browns (No. 39). New York may be settling on a quarterback in 2027, with three first-round picks, but you never know. If the Chiefs are not in love with their options at No. 29, a possible trade with the Jets could include receiving picks 33 and 39 for 29. In that hypothetical, Kansas City would have picks 33, 39, and 40, which would be incredible capital, as that area of the board could be littered with first-round talent that slipped into Day 2.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.