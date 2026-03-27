Latest Buzz Around Ty Simpson Could Create Opportunities for Chiefs

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering a draft with levels of uncertainty following a disastrous season.

Kansas City's front office has a strategic plan for every draft, but unlike past years, this roster has clear weaknesses in multiple areas. With the 30-year-old quarterback under center, the Chiefs have had one or two holes at specific areas, but nothing to be overly concerned about. That is not the case this year, but with the Chiefs, you can never doubt them.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Kansas City, which owns the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , this class does not have a plethora of options at quarterback, which would be beneficial for the Chiefs to select specific prospects that are viewed as premier talents. However, in recent weeks, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has risen up draft boards.

On Thursday, episode of ESPN's "Get Up", Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided a glimpse into where Simpson's draft stock currently sits.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"I think it is hard to project quarterbacks a month out because if we were talking last year at this time, we would have projected Shedeur Sanders as a top-10 pick, and we all know what happened last year," Schefter explained. "So, I'm hesitant to commit on any quarterbacks, other than say, right now, the consensus is Ty Simpson is number two."

"The real intriguing question to me is, as people have talked about, where does he fit in the first round? If the Jets don't take him at 16, do the Browns take him at 24? They weren't in attendance there [Simpson's pro day] yesterday with [general manager] Andrew Berry," Schefter continued. "Do the Dolphins take him at 30? Is there a team that trades back into the first round to get him? That may be the most likely scenario."

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here are a couple of doors that potentially open up for the Chiefs in the first round of the upcoming draft next month if Simpson is valued as a top-32 selection.

Kansas City Could Benefit from Simpson Being Drafted Before No. 29

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass against the South Florida Bulls in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Prior to the Trent McDuffie trade, the Chiefs only had one first-round pick, which would not have been affected, as Simpson is not expected to be taken in that range. While the latter is still the case, Kansas City now owns two first-round picks - including No. 29, which the Los Angeles Rams traded for the All-Pro cornerback - that pick could be influenced if Simpson is taken around that spot.

Best-case scenario, a team takes the 6-foot-1, 211-pound quarterback in front of the Chiefs, allowing a defensive tackle, wide receiver, or cornerback to fall into Kansas City's laps. If two quarterbacks come off the board in the first round, which is the max in this year's draft, the Chiefs will be more than happy to see that occur.

Trading Back is an Option

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks on during the first quarteragainst the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Because Kansas City has two first-round picks, the front office does not need to feel inclined to stay put at No. 29. As Schefter mentioned, there could be a team interested in trading back into the first round to draft Simpson.

Potential teams include the Jets (No. 33), the Arizona Cardinals (No. 34), and the Cleveland Browns (No. 39). New York may be settling on a quarterback in 2027, with three first-round picks, but you never know. If the Chiefs are not in love with their options at No. 29, a possible trade with the Jets could include receiving picks 33 and 39 for 29. In that hypothetical, Kansas City would have picks 33, 39, and 40, which would be incredible capital, as that area of the board could be littered with first-round talent that slipped into Day 2.