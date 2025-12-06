Broadcast Boards: Welcome to Tonsils Week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If the Chiefs are able to beat Houston and claw their way into the 2025 playoffs, historians might remember one thing about Kansas City’s turnaround.

“I'm telling you,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday, “we're going to go after you every game. And that's how we roll. We're going to try to tickle your tonsils on every play, every game, and that's the attitude that we're coming in with. And then that you let the chips fall where they may.”

Call it Tonsils Week in Kansas City.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Never heard him say that one,” Travis Kelce said on this week’s edition of New Heights. “Nope, that's a new one. He's got a bunch of bangers in his pocket, though. Yeah, he's got so many, and he's been doing this for so long, man. He knows which ones to pull out, and when exactly.”

When exactly is on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), when the Chiefs and their decimated offensive line square off against Houston. The Texans rank first in yards allowed per game (265.7) and first in points allowed (16.5).

Here are more unique notes, trends and stats used by play-by-play announcers and color analysts to prepare for the Week 14 contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass in front of tight end Dalton Schultz (86) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When the Chiefs have the ball

QB Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 34 atts. (67.6 pct.) for 261 yards and 4 TDs with 129.7 rating in Week 13. Ranks 2nd in AFC in pass yards (3,238) and TD passes (22) in 2025. Has 250-plus pass yards in 10 games this season, tied-most in NFL. Surpassed HOFer Dan Marino (46) for most games with 3-plus TD passes in 1st 9 seasons. Aims for his 8th in row in primetime with 210-plus pass yards and TD. Completed 28 of 41 atts. (68.3 pct.) for 260 yards and had 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) in last regular-season meeting.

RB Kareem Hunt had 80 scrimmage yards (58 rush, 22 rec.) last week. Aims for his 5th in row with 55-plus scrimmage yards. Has TD in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 5th in row vs. Hou., incl. playoffs, with TD.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

WR Rashee Rice had 8 catches for 92 yards and career-high 2 TDs in Week 13. Aims for his 3rd in row with 8-plus catches and 90-plus rec. yards. Has rec. TD in 3 of his past 4 at home.

WR Xavier Worthy had 74 scrimmage yards (61 rec., 13 rush) last week. Aims for his 4th in row at home with 45-plus scrimmage yards. Had 75 scrimmage yards (65 rec., 10 rush) and rec. TD in last regular-season meeting.

TE Travis Kelce had 5 catches for 45 yards and TD last week. Needs 81 rec. yards to join HOFer Jerry Rice as only players with 800-plus rec. yards in 12 consecutive seasons. Had 7 catches for 117 yards and TD in 2024 AFC divisional playoff vs. Hou.

Jerry Rice was MVP in the 49ers' Super Bowl 23 win over the Bengals during the 1988 season. | Tim Dillon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE Will Anderson had 4 tackles and TFL in Week 13. Is 1 of 2 (Brian Burns) with TFL in 11 games this season. Has sack in 6 of his past 7. Had 2 sacks in 2024 AFC divisional playoff at KC.

DE Danielle Hunter has sack in 3 of his past 4. Has 2-plus TFL in 2 of his past 3 and 4-plus tackles in 3 of his past 4.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) attempt to sack Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

LB Henry To’oto’o had 5 tackles and TFL in Week 13. Has TFL in 4 of his past 5. Had 10 tackles and TFL in last regular-season meeting.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair led team with 8 tackles last week. Aims for his 6th in row with 5-plus tackles. Had 6 tackles in 2024 AFC divisional playoff at KC.

S Calen Bullock had 7 tackles and PD in Week 13. Aims for his 3rd in row with 5-plus tackles and PD.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts after running the ball against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When the Texans have the ball

QB C.J. Stroud completed 22 of 35 atts. (62.9 pct.) for 276 yards in Week 13. Aims for his 5th in row in primetime with 205-plus pass yards. Completed 19 of 28 atts. (67.9 pct.) for 245 yards in 2024 AFC divisional playoff at KC.

RB Woody Marks (rookie) rushed for 64 yards last week. Aims for his 5th in row with 50-plus scrimmage yards.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97), Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Nick Chubb rushed for 34 yards and TD in Week 13. Had 101 scrimmage yards (83 rush, 18 rec.) and 2 rush TDs in his last game at KC (9/12/21 with Cle.).

WR Nico Collins had 5 catches, 105 scrimmage yards (98 rec., 7 rush) and 1st career rush TD last week. Has TD in 4 of his past 5 on road and 75-plus scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 overall. Had 5 catches for 81 yards in 2024 AFC divisional playoff at KC.

WR Jayden Higgins had 5 catches for career-high 65 yards in Week 13. Aims for his 3rd in row on road with 55-plus rec. yards.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) attempts to catch a pass for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defends during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

TE Dalton Schultz had 7 catches for 55 yards last week. Aims for his 5th in row on road with 5-plus catches and 50-plus rec. yards. Had 5 catches for 45 yards and TD in last regular-season meeting.

DE Chris Jones had 4 tackles and TFL in Week 13. Has TFL in 2 of his past 3. Had 4 tackles and sack in 2024 AFC divisional playoffs vs. Hou.

DE George Karlaftis had 5 tackles and 3 sacks in 2024 AFC divisional playoffs vs. Hou.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) pursue Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

LB Nick Bolton led team with 11 tackles and had 2 PD last week. Aims for his 6th in row with 6-plus tackles. Had 4 tackles, TFL and FF in last regular-season meeting.

CB Trent McDuffie had 7 tackles and FF in Week 13. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Hou., incl. playoffs, with 4-plus tackles and PD.

CB Jaylen Watson had 6 tackles and INT last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with PD.

