Reid Adds Another Assistant Coach, This Time to Defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eric Bieniemy has some competition on the Chiefs’ coaching staff.

Competition for best beard on the team.

The Chiefs on Wednesday morning announced the hiring of defensive backs and safeties coach Andre Curtis.

The newest addition to our defense's staff.



Merritt gets help

Dave Merritt, the Chiefs’ respected defensive backs coach since 2019, isn’t going anywhere. He’ll maintain the same title and still have oversight of Kansas City’s secondary.

According to the team, the move is similar to 2021, when Reid brought in Donald D’Alesio to assist secondary and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison. After Madison left to join Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami, Reid promoted D’Alesio to safeties coach in 2022.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What the move means

It’s an important move because the Chiefs could be losing three of their four primary starters from the 2025 season. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook are expected to be among the first players to sign with other teams when free agency begins March 9.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trent McDuffie is the subject of trade rumors as the Chiefs could seek draft-pick compensation for a player who’s due a significant contract extension. Before restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract this week, the Chiefs were in the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL.

It also allows Merritt to spend more time with younger talent, like cornerback Nohl Williams.

Jul 27, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis shakes hands with running back Phil Mafah (37) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Curtis comes to Kansas City after serving as defensive passing game coordinator for the Cowboys in 2025. Prior to that, he coached the Chicago Bears’ safeties for then-head coach Matt Eberflus.

After this past season, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer fired Eberflus, his defensive coordinator, and much of the team’s defensive staff, including Curtis.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Curtis has 26 years of coaching experience, including the past 20 at the NFL level. He’s coached under Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on two occasions, including his first NFL job. Tom Coughlin and Spagnuolo gave Curtis that role in 2006, hiring him as the Giants’ defensive quality control coach. After three years in that role, including the team’s 2007 Super Bowl-winning season, Spagnuolo brought Curtis to St. Louis when Spagnuolo became head coach of the Rams.

Curtis also has experience with the defensive backs in Seattle, in the later stages of the Legion of Boom days. He served as Seattle’s assistant secondary/safeties coach from 2015-16, defensive backs coach in 2017 and defensive passing game coordinator from 2018-21.

