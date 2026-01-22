5 Steps Chiefs Need to Vault Jones Into DPOY Convo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones cares about Pro Bowl selections as much as he cares about preseason fourth quarters.

But there’s one award he should care about, and the Chiefs should endeavor to help him get it: NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws a pass as he is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Associated Press on Thursday morning announced its five finalists for the 2025 award: Houston defensive end Will Anderson, Denver linebacker Nik Bonitto, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Packers defensive end Micah Parsons.

After a 6-11 disaster of a season, the Chiefs were AWOL among the individual finalists, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and others. Kansas City’s only significant postseason honor was Creed Humphrey’s first-team All-Pro selection.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Just so many areas for improvement,” Jones said after the season finale Jan. 4 in Las Vegas. “It was a tough year for us as a team, and there’s so many areas we can improve on, individually and as a group. So, looking for ways that I can improve for next year, too.”

The team improving and Jones returning to his early career dominance are complementary endeavors. And a year from now, there’s no reason to believe Jones can’t be on that list. Here are five steps the Chiefs can take to vault Jones into that conversation.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1-improve pass rush around him

Jones had just seven sacks in 2025 but that figure led the team. Kansas City needs a significant pass-rusher with the ninth overall pick.

Omarr Norman-Lott will be back following October ACL surgery, and George Karlaftis should be free of the cast he wore most of the year on his hand. Ashton Gillotte is expected to take the next step in his career.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But none of that helps the Chiefs help Jones without a dynamic threat on the edge. Pass rush has to be a priority this offseason.

Remember, Jones was the loudest voice in the Caesars Superdome locker room after the 2024 season ended with a Super Bowl blowout. So, he knows the team took a big step back and now needs a significant leap forward.

“I think especially the way this year ended up,” Jones said, looking back, “we were even more motivated to get this season started. But just the way this season ended – I’ve been here 10 years and this is the first time being in this position -- definitely a lot of motivation coming on my end, especially finishing the way we did.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2-Eliminate mental mistakes

Credit Jones for his leadership, accepting accountability for his mistakes in 2025. But those mistakes were excruciating. In fact, on three occasions, his mental lapses came at crucial moments in close Chiefs losses.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

In Week 1, he allowed Justin Herbert to break contain and scramble for a first down that allowed the Chargers to run out the clock in a 27-21 win. In Week 5, Trevor Lawrence authored a Stumble 6 instead of simply a stumble partly because the Jaguars were playing only 10 defenders; in the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss, Jones thought the play was blown dead. And late in the Chiefs’ 20-13 loss to Denver in Week 17, Jones jumped offside on a play the Broncos weren’t planning to snap.

To be fair, Jones also created energy that helped the Chiefs win a close game in Week 12. But getting Jones the Defensive Player of the Year begins with eliminating his own mental mistakes.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3-Get off the field on third down

In disturbing fashion, the Chiefs’ defense fell to 29th in third-down conversions, allowing opponents to convert 43.6 percent of their third-down opportunities. On third-and-long (6 yards or longer), they ranked 26th, allowing a 27.7 percent conversion rate.

No Defensive Player of the Year candidate earns votes when his defense can’t get off the field on third down.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4-Secure interceptions

In one of the most shocking notes from the 2025 season, the Chiefs’ defense dropped 10 interceptions. And for a team that finished an NFL-worst 1-9 in one-score games, any of those takeaways could’ve supplied critical momentum.

When Jones and the Chiefs affect the passer in 2026, Kansas City needs to secure interception opportunities – to help both Jones and the team.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

5-Resign Bryan Cook in free agency

Kansas City’s defense can’t afford to lose Bryan Cook, who’s expected to command a significant contract on the free-agent market. But the Chiefs have to be in that conversation because they’re a different defense without him.

Cook secured the back end in 2025, providing not just leadership but fundamentals and mjuch-needed communication. In fact, on Thanksgiving at Dallas, when Cook left due to injury, the secondary collapsed when Kansas City desperately needed stops. The Cowboys wound up with a 31-28 victory.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think he always tackles well,” coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said last week, referring to Cook. “And he kind of runs the show back there. He's been doing that for a couple of years now, and I'm glad we got him, because the continuity is huge, having a guy like that.”

Having a guy like that is also huge for Jones and his ability to affect the passer.

