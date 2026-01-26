Reid Cites 3 Reasons for Returning Bieniemy to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Odds aren’t likely that Andy Reid downed a Trenta-sized Nitro Cold Brew just before jumping on his Monday video call.
So, the fact that he seemed more excited than any prior press conference was probably the same reason he jumped on Zoom with reporters: New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Actually, Bieniemy is the Chiefs’ new old offensive coordinator. But returning Bieniemy to Kansas City seems to have uplifted not only Reid but the entire organization. The Chiefs needed a big lift after a dismal 6-11 season, their worst offensive performance since drafting Patrick Mahomes.
“I think he's got great knowledge of the offense,” Reid said Monday, asked about Bieniemy’s strengths. “I think he understands leadership. I've always said he's a great leader of men, whether it's coaches or players. I think he does a heck of a job there. … He's very honest with you. There's no hidden agendas.”
Reid didn’t hide any of his own agendas, either. On Monday, he shared several reasons why he chose to reunite Bieniemy with the Chiefs.
Clear communication, with juice
“I think we all know the energy that Eric brings,” Reid said Monday, “and what he gives to a football team. He's coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears.
“He's gonna be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches. And it's a different flavor. … There's nobody like EB on the field that way.”
Direct communication with Mahomes, and accountability
“Patrick knows him, first of all,” Reid noted. “And then, I’d tell you, EB will be very direct with him, like he does with everybody, and he knows it's coming from a place of knowledge there that he knows.
“We've always had accountability here, with Eric or without Eric. You're still responsible for certain things, and so whoever is coming in better be feeling that. And there's a certain standard that you're going to hold each other to.”
Familiarity and fit
“EB becomes an obvious guy that you'd want to talk to,” Reid explained, “from a logical standpoint. So, I think he's a great fit, great fit now that he's back. And I've had success with bringing guys back into the fold and things happening as a unit, as an organization. I think everybody's fired up to see that.
“There’s good continuity. There's good teamwork that goes on. I know everybody can function well together. That becomes important.”
