Reid Cites 3 Reasons for Returning Bieniemy to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Odds aren’t likely that Andy Reid downed a Trenta-sized Nitro Cold Brew just before jumping on his Monday video call.

So, the fact that he seemed more excited than any prior press conference was probably the same reason he jumped on Zoom with reporters: New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (R) hugs Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (L) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Actually, Bieniemy is the Chiefs’ new old offensive coordinator. But returning Bieniemy to Kansas City seems to have uplifted not only Reid but the entire organization. The Chiefs needed a big lift after a dismal 6-11 season, their worst offensive performance since drafting Patrick Mahomes.

“I think he's got great knowledge of the offense,” Reid said Monday, asked about Bieniemy’s strengths. “I think he understands leadership. I've always said he's a great leader of men, whether it's coaches or players. I think he does a heck of a job there. … He's very honest with you. There's no hidden agendas.”

Reid didn’t hide any of his own agendas, either. On Monday, he shared several reasons why he chose to reunite Bieniemy with the Chiefs.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Clear communication, with juice

“I think we all know the energy that Eric brings,” Reid said Monday, “and what he gives to a football team. He's coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears.

“He's gonna be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches. And it's a different flavor. … There's nobody like EB on the field that way.”

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Direct communication with Mahomes, and accountability

“Patrick knows him, first of all,” Reid noted. “And then, I’d tell you, EB will be very direct with him, like he does with everybody, and he knows it's coming from a place of knowledge there that he knows.

“We've always had accountability here, with Eric or without Eric. You're still responsible for certain things, and so whoever is coming in better be feeling that. And there's a certain standard that you're going to hold each other to.”

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy speaks with the team during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Familiarity and fit

“EB becomes an obvious guy that you'd want to talk to,” Reid explained, “from a logical standpoint. So, I think he's a great fit, great fit now that he's back. And I've had success with bringing guys back into the fold and things happening as a unit, as an organization. I think everybody's fired up to see that.

“There’s good continuity. There's good teamwork that goes on. I know everybody can function well together. That becomes important.”

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Don’t wait three months to select your first pick in the draft, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve found it here, your best source for in-depth analysis on your beloved Chiefs. Plus, be sure to register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information sent each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.