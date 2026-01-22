Who Mel Kiper Has Chiefs Taking at No. 9 in Latest Mock Draft

This offseason presents new and unforeseen challenges for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a disappointing 2025 season.

After being physically outmatched in last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs responded by missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record. In the process, quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That injury has to alter how the Chiefs' front office operates throughout the coming weeks and months, as the 30-year-old quarterback could be unavailable for the first few weeks of the season. What it should not change, is how Kansas City utilizes its first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs hold the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft, and it is an incredible opportunity for the team to land a cornerstone player for years to come. Although Kansas City dwells in this spot, as it indicates how underwhelming this past season was, it may be in the best interest of the team to hit the reset button. Mahomes suffering a significant injury is obviously devastating, but the front office needs to take advantage of this situation and draft a player who can help Mahomes and the Chiefs compete for more Lombardi Trophies.

On Wednesday, ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, projecting Kansas City to take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Kiper Jr.'s Reasoning

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"You could see it, right? The Chiefs make their first pick in the top 10 since they took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 in 2017 and promptly use the selection to get a game-changing running back to pair with their star quarterback? Improving the run game could open up the offense in a big way," Kiper Jr. said. "The Chiefs were in the bottom half of the league in yards per carry (4.2) and runs of 10-plus yards (44) this season, and Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both free agents. It's time to inject some juice into this ground attack."

"Ignoring positional value, Love is the second-best prospect on my Big Board," Kiper Jr. continued. "Vision. Burst. Power. Speed. Receiving skills. He has it all, and he ran for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season."

Why the Chiefs Should Not Do This

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While running back is a clear weakness for Kansas City, there are other areas of the roster that general manager Brett Veach and this front office need to prioritize. Based on this mock draft, the top pass rushers that would be dream scenarios for the Chiefs are already off the board, but that does not mean Kansas City should shift its focus to the running game this early in the draft.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is still on the board. Kiper Jr. has the Cincinnati Bengals taking the star safety with the next pick at No. 10. While I am not the biggest proponent of taking a safety off the board this early, especially with Kansas City's top need being pass rusher, the Chiefs should draft Downs over Love in this scenario.

If this is how the board fell in April, it would not be surprising to see Kansas City trade down and recoup some valuable draft capital. Regardless, the Chiefs should not draft a running back with their first-round pick, and instead, should add a running back in free agency and select another later in the middle rounds.