Social Media Reacts to Potential Chiefs' First-Round Prospects in National Title Game
The Indiana Hoosiers won their first college football national championship in program history, defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a polarizing matchup with several players who will be selected early in this year's draft.
While college football fans focus on the result, NFL evaluators watch these types of games to assess future draft prospects. That also goes for the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
There are a couple players from Monday's night title game who Kansas City's front office will keep tabs on. The film from this game will be revealing for general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs' scouting department.
Here is how social media reacted to the two players, who could be realistic options for Kansas City at No. 9.
Rueben Bain Jr. Dominates First Half
It did not take long for Bain Jr. to establish himself as one of the best players in the upcoming draft, and in the first half, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher was the best player on the field.
The Hurricanes' pass rusher has been knocked on for his arm length, but that should not scare teams off the star defensive lineman. Chiefs' fans are hoping that teams at the top of the draft board are scared off by that feature and pass on Bain Jr.
Contributing to the run game is an underrated skill set for an edge rusher, and those are the ones teams keep an eye out for. Bain Jr. proved that he can be impactful in stopping the run during the first half.
Francis Mauigoa's Performance
Miami's right tackle was steady, but there were concerns about his pass-blocking snaps against Indiana.
Mauigoa is a premier run-blocking tackle, but the Hurricanes were reluctant to run to his side, which left fans confused as to why that was not transpiring.
Indiana Forced to Account for Bain Jr.
Due to Bain Jr.'s dominant performance in the first 30 minutes, the Hoosiers began doubling him in the second half, which opened up opportunities for Miami's other pass rushers.
Indiana's offensive line has been stellar all season, but Bain Jr. continued to impose his will, recording a sack on the Hoosiers' opening offensive drive.
The third-year pass rusher was single-handedly wreaking the Hoosiers' offense, creating pressure on seemingly every drive. Bain Jr. was playing so well that people believed he was playing his way to being the second pick in draft.
