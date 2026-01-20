Social Media Reacts to Potential Chiefs' First-Round Prospects in National Title Game

The Indiana Hoosiers won their first college football national championship in program history, defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a polarizing matchup with several players who will be selected early in this year's draft.

While college football fans focus on the result, NFL evaluators watch these types of games to assess future draft prospects. That also goes for the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are a couple players from Monday's night title game who Kansas City's front office will keep tabs on. The film from this game will be revealing for general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs' scouting department.

Here is how social media reacted to the two players, who could be realistic options for Kansas City at No. 9.

Rueben Bain Jr. Dominates First Half

It did not take long for Bain Jr. to establish himself as one of the best players in the upcoming draft, and in the first half, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher was the best player on the field.

Rueben Bain Jr with a Pass Rush matchup against Indiana RT Kahlil Benson, who was called for one of the three holds he committed on the play, pushing the Hoosier backwards on their second possession.#Indiana #miami #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/puo0KkuYSj — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) January 20, 2026

The Hurricanes' pass rusher has been knocked on for his arm length, but that should not scare teams off the star defensive lineman. Chiefs' fans are hoping that teams at the top of the draft board are scared off by that feature and pass on Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr is an absolute animal… I really hope his “short arms” let him fall to the Chiefs at 9th overall. 🤣 — JJ’s NFL Thoughts (@2018JDJ) January 20, 2026

Contributing to the run game is an underrated skill set for an edge rusher, and those are the ones teams keep an eye out for. Bain Jr. proved that he can be impactful in stopping the run during the first half.

Rueben Bain Jr. is so good at football

pic.twitter.com/vD0f4TXYcB — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 20, 2026

Rueben Bain Jr is holding down his edge against every run they send his way. Such a special, special player.



One of my top 3 favorite players this cycle. So much stinking fun to watch. — John “Draft” Vogel (@DraftVogel) January 20, 2026

Francis Mauigoa's Performance

Miami's right tackle was steady, but there were concerns about his pass-blocking snaps against Indiana.

A case against Miami OT Francis Mauigoa when it comes to top ten potential is how often he oversets



Too many snaps have him whiffing at the point of attack and he needs 2-3 steps to recover. — David Syvertsen (@Ourlads_Sy) January 20, 2026

Mauigoa is a premier run-blocking tackle, but the Hurricanes were reluctant to run to his side, which left fans confused as to why that was not transpiring.

Don't get why Miami isn't running it behind their stud RT Francis Mauigoa — DLFP (@DLFPtweets) January 20, 2026

Indiana Forced to Account for Bain Jr.

Due to Bain Jr.'s dominant performance in the first 30 minutes, the Hoosiers began doubling him in the second half, which opened up opportunities for Miami's other pass rushers.

#indiana is having to double rueben bain jr which is allowing for pressure pic.twitter.com/GOsr3SvQox — Jimbo (@JimbosJunkbox) January 20, 2026

Indiana's offensive line has been stellar all season, but Bain Jr. continued to impose his will, recording a sack on the Hoosiers' opening offensive drive.

Rueben Bain Jr vs Carter Smith👀



Smith hadn't allowed a sack all season entering tonight's National Championship Gamepic.twitter.com/kGTrmCqvbz — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 20, 2026

The third-year pass rusher was single-handedly wreaking the Hoosiers' offense, creating pressure on seemingly every drive. Bain Jr. was playing so well that people believed he was playing his way to being the second pick in draft.

Rueben Bain Jr. is playing his way onto the New York Jets — BP Sports (@BPicksSports) January 20, 2026

