Veteran Chiefs Return Opens Up Potential Trade Deadline Opportunity
The Kansas City Chiefs have reunited with a ton of familiar faces this season. Bringing a handful of players back in free agency and seeing some leave, the Chiefs have found a way to keep the championship band together.
Of the latest returnees, veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel reunited with the Kansas City franchise earlier this week after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals was granted. His return to the franchise he’s won championships with obviously meant a lot.
Pennel's Thoughts on KC
- “I mean, my family is long-standing Kansas City Chief fans,” Pennel told the media on his return. “You know, even though we all bleed red, we believe a little bit of yellow, too, for KC. So, you know, my family’s here, the doctor who cared for me when I went through chemo is here. So, you know, it’s always attached to it here.”
The Chiefs had been reportedly looking for an addition to the defense through the trade deadline. But with a Pennel returning to Kansas City, perhaps the Chiefs can start to think offensively.
Potential Position Target
The glaring need for the Chiefs from an offensive standpoint could easily be viewed as the running back position. With Isiah Pacheco considered week to week, Kareem Hunt banged up, and the inexperience of Brashard Smith, it could be the exact move for the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing yards for a majority of the season, and with Pacheco out, the workload can’t fall on his shoulders… or legs this time around. There are a few options the Chiefs could decide to explore, but with the Buffalo Bills next on their agenda, seeing the Chiefs make a move could easily come after Week 9.
The biggest running back names on the market that the Chiefs could look to add are the New York Jets running back Breece Hall or the New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Both deliver something the Chiefs could add to the backfield, but would cost two very different prices.
With Pennel back in a Chiefs uniform, it seems like adding running back room depth is the way to go for this franchise.
