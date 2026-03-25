KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dominoes that fall during NFL drafts can change trajectories of franchises. They also can change individual careers.

And if those dominoes fall a certain way for the Chiefs next month, four players will struggle to make the season-opening roster.

Tight End Noah Gray

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) reacts during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A fifth-round selection in the 2021 draft, Gray signed a three-year contract extension before the 2024 season.

That deal makes him a backup tight end whose $6.97 million cap number currently ranks 10th on the team, per Over the Cap. And now that Travis Kelce is signed for another year, Gray’s days in Kansas City seem numbered.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A reliable target from 2022-24, Gray saw his numbers dip significantly last year, including a career-low 56.8 catch percentage. Plus, the Chiefs need to get a better look at younger players Jared Wiley and Jake Briningstool.

If Kenyon Sadiq miraculously falls to the Chiefs at 29 in the first round, where analyst Bucky Brooks mocked the Oregon tight end on Tuesday, Gray’s days with the Chiefs will be over by May 1.

Tackle Wanya Morris

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City’s third-round selection in the 2023 draft, Morris did his best to cover a huge void at left tackle in 2024. He started 10 games at that spot in between Andy Reid benching Kingsley Suamataia and shifting All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to that spot late in the season.

Morris is a serviceable backup, one of five legitimate candidates already on the roster who figure to compete for Jawaan Taylor’s starting right-tackle role. But if he can’t win that role, where the Chiefs seem to favor Jaylon Moore, keeping Morris seems unlikely.

Defensive End Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The worst thing that could’ve happened to both the Chiefs and Anudike-Uzomah took place Aug. 15 when he pulled up with a lame hamstring during a preseason contest at Seattle. Kansas City placed him on season-ending injured reserve and likely ended his time with the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s first-round choice in the 2023 draft (31st overall), the local product had just four sacks over his first 38 NFL games, including postseason. Last year was pivotal, though, but his season never got off the ground.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brett Veach could recoup some of the defensive end’s value in a post-draft trade, similar to what he received from San Francisco for Skyy Moore in August. But envisioning Anudike-Uzomah on the Chiefs’ Week 1 roster is difficult, especially if as expected the Chiefs add multiple defensive ends in the 2026 draft – possibly as early as the No. 9 pick.

Safety Jaden Hicks

October 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) celebrates intercepting the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hicks is entering the pivotal Year 3, the season Anudike-Uzomah’s injury prevented him from having. Kansas City in 2025 had high hopes for Hicks, their fourth-round choice in the 2024 draft, but he had an inconsistent season.

He started just three games and played only 43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Opponents compiled a 121.3 passer rating when targeting receivers in his area. But Hicks isn’t even 24 years old and he led the team as a 2024 rookie with three interceptions.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And like Anudike-Uzomah, Veach could look a procuring a Day 3 pick for Hicks – especially if the Chiefs add to their secondary in the 2026 draft. If the Chiefs draft Caleb Downs, Hicks also might not see May 1 on the Chiefs’ roster.