Chiefs Should Be Sincerely Serious About Sadiq at 9
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Smoke detectors, air filters and future Hall of Fame tight ends.
Just some of the things wise people replace before the older item officially retires. In the Chiefs’ case, could that mean drafting Kenyon Sadiq at No. 9 overall to eventually replace Travis Kelce?
Kiper: No. 9 isn't too high
Draft expert Mel Kiper said Tuesday that the ninth-overall pick isn’t too high for the Oregon tight end, the college teammate of Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. In fact, one word enters Kiper’s brain, underneath that one-of-a-kind hair.
“Kenyon Sadiq, I would say weapon,” Kiper said on Tuesday’s edition of NFL Live. “He's the kind of guy that’s a match-up nightmare. You can move him around, in line, H-back, all over the place.”
That’s the problem with Sadiq: No one knows exactly how to describe him. But the Chiefs don’t need a proper adjective to draft him because opponents won’t know how to describe him, either.
Few prospects have better aligned jaw-dropping combine numbers with standout college film. Sadiq, a 239-pound athlete who measured 6-3¾ in Indianapolis, didn’t fit perfectly into any position on the Ducks’ offense. Some thought he wasn’t a willing blocker, but his silent film tells a different story.
Complementing Kelce and Walker
Sadiq also outran linebackers, outsized cornerbacks and – reminding many of Kelce – outsmarted safeties in zone.
Will Stein used Sadiq to seal the edge at Oregon, helping Jordon Davison to 15 rushing touchdowns. He used Sadiq split wide to force defenses to pick their poison, and used him in the slot to deconstruct zone coverage. And, as Kiper revealed, Sadiq has innate intelligence.
“This kid is a big-time athlete,” Kiper added. “He keeps developing as a football player. His knowledge of the game wowed people at combine interviews. They were amazed.
“Kenyon Sadiq is rising up draft boards. And we've got a ways to go before we get to April 23 but Kenyon Sadiq, I think, deserves to be and will be in the top 15 of this draft.”
Remember, Reid is an old TE coach
So, should Brett Veach and Andy Reid, a former Packers tight ends coach, view Sadiq as a top-9 prospect in this draft, think of the possibilities -- pure night-terrors for opponent coordinators.
Imagine second-and-6 with Kenneth Walker behind Patrick Mahomes in 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends). On one snap, Kelce’s in the slot, Sadiq’s in tight on the other side. Which player does the defense double?
A few snaps later, on second-and-5, Reid flips the formation, with Kelce on the line and Sadiq split wide. Walker breaks an 18-yard run to set up a touchdown.
Don’t think of Sadiq replacing Kelce. Think of Sadiq proliferating Kelce, not to mention creating explosive runs for Walker. Sadiq is a sneaky good selection for the Chiefs, especially if they don’t like the length of Rueben Bain’s arms.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert