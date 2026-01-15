Why the Fifth-Year Option Matters to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The collective bargaining agreement includes a humbling provision.

Three years after NFL teams draft players in the first round, those clubs need to decide whether to bring back those selections for a fifth season. In other words, between a first-round pick’s third and fourth years, he’ll know whether he’ll be a free agent sooner rather than later.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s called the fifth-year team option. And Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas City’s first-round choice in 2023, knows he’s headed for free agency sooner rather than later.

Bryce Young, meanwhile, is not. The No. 1-overall choice in 2023, Young’s career nearly took a nosedive in the middle of his second season but, to his credit, and the credit of Dave Canales, the quarterback led the Panthers to an improbable division title and wild-card berth in 2025. Carolina in an obvious move picked up his fifth-year option on Tuesday.

NFL teams have until May 1, after the 2026 draft, to decide whether to pick up fifth-year options on their first-round choices from 2023.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) react after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fantastic story at first

Anudike-Uzomah, the last selection in that 2023 draft, was a great story at the time. A Kansas City native, he graduated from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) High School and played college ball at nearby Kansas State. Roger Goodell even announced his selection in the defensive end’s hometown, on stage at Union Station in a draft hosted by Kansas City.

But his career has been a struggle, despite two Super Bowl appearances in his first two NFL seasons. A 6-4, 255-pound lineman, Anudike-Uzomah has played in just 34 regular-season games over three years. He spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring while pursuing Jalen Milroe in a preseason game at Seattle.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (97) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And over those first 34 NFL games, he didn’t meet expectations for a pass-rusher drafted in the first round, posting just three sacks and starting only three games. He also posted a sack in Kansas City’s divisional-round victory over Houston in last year’s playoffs.

It’s a disappointing trip in reverse, considering that the Chiefs desperately needed quality pass rushers to complement Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. Karlaftis played much of the year one-handed, with a brace on his injured wrist. Jones wound up leading the team with seven sacks.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Other pass-rushers Chiefs left on board

While Will McDonald (21½ career sacks) and Nolan Smith (10½) were already off the board when the Chiefs were on the clock in 2023, looking at players still available in hindsight is frightening.

After the Chiefs selected Anudike-Uzomah, second-round selections included Derrick Hall (10 career sacks) to Seattle, Gervon Dexter (13½) to Chicago, and Tuli Tulipuloto (26) to the Chargers.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In Patrick Mahomes’ final 2025 game, the Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers, Tulipulotu harassed the quarterback from the opening coin toss. The Pro Bowler from Southern Cal could’ve been helping the Chiefs by harassing Justin Herbert.

Obviously, the Chiefs can’t afford to miss on another draft. They were 0-7 against AFC playoff teams in 2025 and a league-worst 1-9 in one-score games, proving that they can no longer simply rely on Patrick Mahomes to gift-wrap victories. Personnel is critical this year more than any other, following the franchise’s first losing season since 2012.

Chiefs Kingdom, the No. 1 coverage of your beloved team is a need, not a want. So, register for our FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest news each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.