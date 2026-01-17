What the First Order of Business for Chiefs’ Offense Must Be

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The day after his first losing season in 13 years, Andy Reid said he felt like defenses weren’t respecting the Chiefs.

The head coach explained that for an NFL offense, the play-action game is a respect meter.

“You check to see what kind of reaction you're getting from the defense,” Reid said Jan. 5. “Normally. If you get a reaction, then you're putting those guys in recovery mode, which normally opens up the middle of the field for you in a decent way.”

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chiefs were way too predictable

And in an indecent way, the Chiefs were arguably the most predictable offense in the league. No wonder they were so disrespected. According to For the Numbers:

Kansas City used play-action on only 10 percent of its offensive snaps, fewest in the NFL.

The offense called RPOs (run-pass options) on 14.3 percent of plays, most in the league. To compound that tendency, of the 114 RPOs with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, 92.1 percent of the time he passed the ball.

The Chiefs went no-huddle on just 2.5 percent of offensive plays, 31st in the league.

On only 49.8 percent of their snaps, the Chiefs used motion. Only seven other teams had a lower percentage.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Keeping defenses off balance

Reid said getting a reaction from the defense is important, and the Chiefs’ ability to run the ball is paramount to earning that respect.

“However you take that,” Reid said. “That could be because of the run game. It could be because of the action that we're showing. But there wasn't enough respect there that needs to be given. So, we've got to run the ball more efficient, especially on first and second down, on those run downs, in those run situations.”

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Mahomes said Thursday, in his first comments since Dec. 15 season-ending knee surgery, that Kansas City wasn’t consistent enough. The Chiefs had stretches of efficiency, both during games and during the first half of the season.

“And that starts with me,” Mahomes said Thursday, “and then it kind of has to feed throughout the entire offense. And so, I think guys are motivated, coaches, players, we're all motivated to be better this next year.

“And like I said, it sucks watching these games. I mean, I want to be out there playing football, and especially at this time of year; it’s the best time of year to play football. So, they'll give us the motivation, hopefully, for us to come back stronger next year.”

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your No. 1 one-stop shop for news from your beloved team. And don’t ever miss another story; register for our FREE newsletter – emailed with all the latest news each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.