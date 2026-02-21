Andy Reid Offers Insight Into Chiefs' Rare Top-10 Draft Process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Since Clark Hunt hired Andy Reid as Chiefs head coach in 2013, the Jets have regularly drafted early in the first round.

Including the No. 2 overall pick this April, it’s the 11th time in 14 years (2013-26) the Jets have selected among the top 11. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have had one such pick in that period – when they traded up in 2017 to take Patrick Mahomes 10th overall.

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

“And nobody wants to be picking at ninth, but we are,” Reid said Friday afternoon in advance of the scouting combine, which begins next week in Indianapolis. “That's the reality of it. So, you dig in and you put a plan together and go for it the best you can.”

Deep draft for wide receivers and edge-rushers

The Chiefs are going to need their best in the draft. With minimal salary-cap space to commit to free agents next month, the draft is the best avenue to fix their personnel issues. Kansas City’s most important needs are running back, wide receiver and edge-rusher, with plenty of enticing options available over the first two rounds.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid and Norma Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and general manager Brett Veach (left to right) celebrate on stage after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

“You try to find some positives and sitting where you're where you're at,” Reid added, “and why you're there, and then the positives are you get yourself geared down and get better. And so, this has a chance to help you get better.”

Reid said general manager Brett Veach has had his personnel staff and scouts in Kansas City for meetings since the season ended. Their mission was to overturn every pebble in finalizing their free-agent board and preliminary combine road map.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Locked down

“They’ve done a couple lockdowns already,” Reid said, “where he's had them in for a couple of weeks. And they live in that room and go through all these different players. And so, good things normally come out of those meetings, and we look forward to how the draft goes.”

How that draft goes, or free agency for that matter, could be affected by the legal issues currently facing wide receiver Rashee Rice. The NFL on Wednesday confirmed that the matter remains under its review, leaving open the possibility that Rice could be headed for another suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Reid said, at least at this stage, the Rice situation doesn’t change any plans the team is making in the draft or free agency.

“I would tell you, no,” Reid said. “I mean, I can't comment on Rashee’s situation. I mean, it's in law enforcement's hands. So, there's no comment there. But I would tell you, no, not right now; that’s not happening.”

