Why Chiefs' Offense Will Have a New Look in 2026

A major concern for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last few seasons has been on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs have not found the spark they once had on offense, when they were winning Super Bowls, and making their Super Bowl runs.

That is something that they will want to change this offseason to get back to being a scary offense in this league. Without that, it is going to be difficult to make another run, just like when we saw last season, when they missed the playoffs.

First things first is making sure they get superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes back and fully healthy. Mahomes is what makes this team go and what makes this team have the best chance to win games.

Mahomes is aiming to be back by the start of next season. He wants to be ready by Week 1 of the 2026 season. One thing the Chiefs have to make sure of is that he is 100 percent recovered and not trying to force anything. The Chiefs do not want to make that mistake.

Chiefs offense will look different next season

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The reason that the Chiefs' offense will look different next season is not only because they brought back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but also because they will have a new way of calling plays next season. The Chiefs are going to move to a different approach.

With Mahomes coming off an injury, he will likely change his game next season. He will protect himself more and make sure they are going to do everything to take some load off Mahomes's plate.

Bieniemy knows Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid well. Now he is going to have an input on what their offense looks like next season.

The Chiefs will go under center more with Mahomes, unlike being in the Shotgun formation for most of the plays they run over the last few years. The Chiefs will also do everything they can to get the run game going for this team. That is the biggest key for this franchise this offseason.

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whatever they can do to protect Mahomes as much as they can, they will do. The run game is a major part of that. The Chiefs' running back has been nonexistent over the last couple of years. The Chiefs could go after a running back in free agency and make sure Mahome has a good one coming out of the backfield.

