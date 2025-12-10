Why Chiefs Might Already Have a Reliable Travis Kelce Replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs' season is hanging on for dear life.

Their record is 6-7, and even if they win every single game from this point onward, they're still going to need Lady Luck to bless them for a chance at sneaking into the playoffs. They have nobody to blame but themselves for how poorly they've been playing.

Their loss to the Houston Texans could've been avoided if it weren't for receivers dropping passes gifted to them by Patrick Mahomes . One of these instances was a brutal interception in the 4th quarter, and it was all Travis Kelce's fault. This season has been the worst of his career by far, and it's clear that the game has left him. Their dynasty coming to an end in the season he likely retires is fitting due to how prolific his connection with Mahomes was.

Next Steps

It's no secret how impactful Kelce is in their offense when he's on his A-game. He has a knack for finding soft spots in opposing defenses and sits there for Mahomes to find and exploit. He's one of the best weapons Mahomes will have in his career, and it's a shame to see him out there, a shell of the player he once was.

If he's gone this season, the Chiefs can't afford to abandon the tight end position from their offense. Nobody could replicate what Kelce was able to do, but that doesn't mean the Chiefs shouldn't try to find an alternative. The question is, do they look in free agency or in the draft to find their replacement, or has it been under their noses this entire time?

For the duration of Noah Gray's career, he's had to live in Kelce's shadow. They signed him to a contract extension last season, which means he's under contract until 2027. They have a potential out of his contract next season, but I doubt they'll do that.

2024 was his best season by far, with five receiving touchdowns and 437 receiving yards. His production has gone down this season, but he's dealt with injuries, and the Chiefs' offense hasn't been the same as it usually is.

Before the Chiefs start thinking about using one of their draft picks on a tight end or using some of their free agency money to sign one, I think it's only fair to give Gray a full year as the starter. He already has a pre-existing connection with Mahomes and knows his way around this offense.

