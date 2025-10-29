Where the Chiefs Truly Stand After Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a massive win on Monday Night Football in Week 8. They are rolling as of late and are looking like the Chiefs of old when they have everything clicking the right way.
That is something that is making this team one of the favorites coming out of the AFC. Things still run through the Chiefs in the AFC and they are putting teams on notice. After a lot of people counted out the Chiefs, they have arrived and are playing the best football of the season.
Head coach Andy Reid has his team playing great. The Chiefs offense has looked the most explosive as it has in the last few years. We have not seen this offense look like this in some time. They are scoring and going up and down the football field like nothing. They are doing this with the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been playing at an MVP level and looking better each week. Mahomes is hard to stop right now, and that is bad news for the rest of the teams.
The Chiefs are now getting ready for their Week 9 game and it is a big one against their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. That is going to be a game that everyone is going to have their eyes on. This game could be the one that decides who is the first overall seed when the regular season is done and going into the playoffs. You have two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and it is going to be fun to see where these teams stand against each other.
Before we get there, Bill Huber of On SI recently released his latest NFL Power Rankings and he has the Chiefs coming in at No. 4.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
"The Chiefs are open for business with an eye for defensive linemen. Kansas City’s pass rush needs some juice, and Brett Veach has traditionally been active at the deadline. This time, though, he has only six picks in the upcoming draft (first through fifth rounds, another in the fifth and none in Rounds 6 and 7), something that could tie his hands. But few front offices are more creative than Kansas City’s," said our Zak Gilbert.
The Chiefs are rolling right now, and it does not look like there are any signs of them stopping. The Chiefs do have a top-tier matchup this week vs. the Buffalo Bills, but it feels like it would be a mistake to doubt them.
