Brady Shares Advice for Mahomes in Navigating Road Back

In the NFL’s galaxy, that included Dan Quinn and Mike McDaniel. Those head coaches after seeing Mahomes go down suddenly committed to changes in order to preserve the health of their current starting quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.

But Tom Brady was the greatest starting quarterback of all-time, and he also sustained a season-ending ACL injury in his ninth NFL season. Brady shared some advice for Mahomes on Tuesday.

“The one you can do is focus on what's ahead of you and not look back,” Brady said on Tuesday’s version of the Let’s Go! podcast. “And just say, ‘Okay, this is part of what my career is going to be.’ And a lot of people have gone through it, and a lot of people have overcome it.”

Adrian Peterson set the standard

One of those people is Adrian Peterson, who returned from a Christmas Eve ACL injury to start the ensuing season opener. And not did Peterson return just eight-and-a-half months after his injury, he also topped 2,000 rushing yards on his way to MVP honors.

While Peterson is regarded as the fastest ACL return, some players have taken much longer. Brady said maintaining focus on and diligence in the rehab process is critical.

“And I always feel like the faster you rehab,” Brady said, “the faster you can get back to practicing the sport that you love. I think sometimes, people will pace themselves. Instead of training mode, they're in rehab mode, and you got to get through rehab mode as fast as possible. And then you get back to training mode.

“But that requires an all-out commitment, and it's the same commitment that the great professional athletes make to be great at their profession. When you go through the rehab process, you need that same level of focus and determination.”

Year 9 ACL injuries

Brady realized immediately that Mahomes tore his ACL the same season he did, Year 9. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he never thought his career was over when his season ended in 2008. Brady pointed to his personal trainer as key in helping him both physically and mentally return in time for the 2009 opener.

He went on to win four of those seven Super Bowls following the ACL injury.

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

“It's one of the toughest rehabs,” Brady noted. “I just remember every day pushing myself. It's always the same amount of pain and discomfort, except you're making progress through that pain and discomfort, which is a hard psychological thing to battle.

“You feel like, ‘God, every day, it doesn't feel right,’ except you're gaining range of motion and you're gaining strength, and you are on the road to recovery. So, I wish him the very best.”

