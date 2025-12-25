How to Watch Chiefs on Christmas, Locally and Nationally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Al Michaels has called a lot of Chiefs games since 2018. He may not recognize them on Christmas night, however.

Eight players have landed on injured reserve since Dec. 17, when the Chiefs officially ended Patrick Mahomes’ season following knee surgery. Four more joined the quarterback on Wednesday, including starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Al, do you believe in miracles?

The Chiefs need one if they’re going to spoil the Broncos’ Christmas. Chris Oladokun, a quarterback who’s spent most of the last four years on the Chiefs’ practice squad, will make his first NFL start.

Kansas City still has Travis Kelce, who perhaps will play his 111th and final game at Arrowhead Stadium. He has 49 career touchdown receptions in the stadium, including playoffs.

Day, kickoff time

Thursday, Christmas Day, 7:15 p.m. CT in Kansas City (6:15 p.m. MT in Denver).

Announcers

Michaels, 81, is the dean of American sports broadcasters, now in his 62nd year calling play-by-play. His partner, Kirk Herbstreit, might know more of Thursday’s Chiefs than Michaels, since the color analyst also calls the top college football games every week for ESPN/ABC.

Kaylee Hartung is on the sideline.

Television networks:

Amazon Prime Video will stream the game on the Internet, but those in the Kansas City and Denver markets can watch the game free on traditional television. In Kansas City, KSHB (Channel 41, NBC affiliate) will simulcast the broadcast. In Denver, KMGH (Channel 7, ABC affiliate) will do the same.

Since 1939, the NFL is the only sports league that ensures every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Radio options:

Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, Mitch Holthus calls play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. Former wide receiver Danan Hughes is the analyst. Local media personality Josh Klingler provides updates on the sideline. In the greater Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).

SiriusXM listeners also access each team’s radio broadcast via subscription.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Streaming options:

In addition to Amazon Prime Video, a replay of the telecast, along with All-22 coaches film, is available after the game with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

