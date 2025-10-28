How Mahomes' Week 8 Performance Was A Tale of Two Halves
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders capped off Week 8 in a Monday Night Football showdown. Ending the Chiefs' homestand at Arrowhead with another victory, Kansas City looks to be more dangerous than ever.
Starting off the season 0-2 had several members of Chiefs Kingdom worried that the dynasty had come to an end, but over the next six weeks, the Chiefs proved why they're still the team to beat in the AFC.
Similar to how this season started and ended for the Chiefs, it was parallel to how quarterback Patrick Mahomes performed in the game against the Commanders. The first half for Mahomes wasn't tremendous, but as the Chiefs and Mahomes do, they found a way to exceed expectations.
Mahomes' Stat Line
- Going into halftime with a 7-7 tie was the best-case scenario for Mahomes after the struggling half he had. Lucky for him, his defense showed up again, allowing the two-time MVP to do what he does best.
- At the end of the first half of the game, Mahomes' stat line looked as follows: eight of 15, 89 passing yards, 0 TDs, two INTs; three carries, 31 yards
- Turning it up in the second half of the game, leading the Chiefs to their third victory in a row, Mahomes' final line looked as follows: 25 completions in 34 attempts, 299 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions.
Who Helped Mahomes the Most?
Despite causing one of the interceptions, Travis Kelce went off in this Monday Night Football showdown, finishing his game with 99 receiving yards in six receptions. Rashee Rice also went a perfect nine for nine and hauled in 93 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown.
What's Next for Kansas City?
The Chiefs now turn their attention to a familiar foe and, truly, their biggest threat to another Super Bowl appearance, the Buffalo Bills. This will be the first matchup between these two rivals since the Chiefs defeated Buffalo to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.
Mahomes hasn't had grand success against Josh Allen and the Bills in the regular season, but with the way he and the rest of the team are playing right now, they might be able to switch that familiar narrative.
OnSI sincerely appreciates your trust in delivering you the best information in Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation by giving your thoughts on how Week 8 unfolded by visiting our Facebook page (here).