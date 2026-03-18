Justin Fields is Perfect Backup For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

There was a time five years ago when the new Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was considered a top prospect in the NFL Draft. His combination of size, elite athleticism, accuracy, and playmaking ability in and out of the pocket marked him as a potential superstar at the next level. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition, as he now joins his fourth team in as many years, looking for another chance.

That chance could come as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in December. His timeline is likely the best-case scenario of nine months, given how quickly he has recovered from past injuries, but the first month could be in jeopardy. That is why Fields is the perfect backup for Mahomes this upcoming season.

Justin Fields and Andy Reid could be an exciting, yet limited pairing

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like here with Fields pairing with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. First, this is similar to how Michael Vick and Reid were paired after he returned for his second tenure in the NFL. You could see Reid dig deep into past playbooks from his days with the Philadelphia Eagles to find creativity for the offense with Fields under center.

Furthermore, Fields is a good fit with Reid because of his dynamic ability, rocket arm, and explosiveness. You may see the bone-headed mistakes from Fields, but there will also be new elements to the offense we haven't seen in some time. The addition of Kenneth Walker, along with an already stout offensive line, opens the door for the Chiefs to have a quality run game to begin the 2026 season, assuming Mahomes is not ready to play in the first month of action.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One idea that could come of the Fields trade is that Reid works in more quarterback sneaks to generate more opportunities in short-yard situations. Who cares if it could seem obvious if Fields subs out with Mahomes later in the season on a critical fourth-and-one in the high red zone down two points against the Denver Broncos? The Fields dynamic changes how the Chiefs could approach their offense in 2026.

Long-term, Fields could be a great backup for Mahomes while increasing his trade value under Reid and Bieniemy. Having those two in your ear, along with the world's best quarterback in Mahomes, is a positive sign for Fields NFL future. We have seen signal-callers revitalize their careers after gaining more wisdom with smart minds, and Fields could have a similar journey.