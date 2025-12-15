Patrick Mahomes’ Week 15 Review and Injury Update

Things didn't end well in Week 15 for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they were officially eliminated from playoff contention. On top of that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury, which was later revealed to be a torn ACL, as he and the franchise look for surgical options.

"Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie, it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs Kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever," Mahomes wrote on X following the injury news," Mahomes wrote.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, watches. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterback Review

Before the injury took place, Mahomes wasn't playing all to poorly, but he wasn't playing at the standard he is typically held to. Whether that's his fault or those around him is up to interpretation, but at the end of the day, Mahomes did all he could to keep his team in the game.

Finishing the game with 16 completions for 189 passing yards. He rushed into the end zone to give the Chiefs an early 6-0 lead, but he also tossed an interception in the red zone. He was sacked five times, as the offensive line woes became too much for the quarterback.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Now ruled out for the season, Mahomes ends his 2025 campaign with 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, was sacked 34 times, had a passer rating of 89.6, and an adjusted QBR rating of 69.1. He also rushed for five touchdowns and set a new career-high in rushing yards with 422.

Following the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh sent nothing but respect to the Chiefs' franchise player, as dealing with a lower injury could easily have an effect on Mahomes' career for the remaining games that he plays in the future.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Just before I get started, just hope Patrick’s okay. He’s one of the greatest competitors of all time. Total respect for him and just hope he’s okay. Prayers and thoughts are with him. Hope he dodged a bullet," Harbaugh said.

Moving Forward

Gardner Minshew will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback for the remaining three games, as he will headline Christmas against the AFC West division-leading Denver Broncos. This season, Minshew has played in three games, has tossed 55 passing yards and has tossed one interception.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)