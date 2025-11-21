Pinkston Shares How He’s Coaching Tasmanian Devil, Chiefs RBs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running backs coach Todd Pinkston spoke from the podium before practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On his learning curve as a former NFL wide receiver in coaching running backs:
“My learning curve is just knowing the offense. Learning the offense, and then learning protections and getting the opportunity to learn your guys that you have in your room. And I think I’ve felt like I’ve excelled with that.”
On the transition as a former receiver:
“Well, transitioning, you're on the offensive side of the ball, so that's a plus. But transitioning, you got Coach Nags (Matt Nagy), Coach (Andy) Heck, coach, Coach (Andy) Reid, Coach (Corey) Matthaei. Everybody on that offensive side of the ball helped me out a whole lot as far as learning the scheme and what I bring to the table.”
On thinking back to his Eagles days, and the attributes of a classic Andy Reid running back:
“Versatile, versatile. Guys that are going to protect the quarterback, and guys that are going to just be themselves. And what we have now are guys that can do all three things, if not more. I can remember back when I was on the field, we were in Philly, and you remember Brian Westbrook, the guys that can do a lot more stuff, Duce Staley and Correll Buckhalter, those guys could do multiple things, and that's the type of running back Coach is looking for.”
On how rookie Brashard Smith can earn more opportunities:
“Well, as you can tell by Brashard, he's growing and doing good things every weekend. And what we have to do is continue to trust the guys in the room that we have to get him some good stuff to go by. As far as, like, being a true professional, being a true running back, and he's done that. And we’re just not trying to put too much on him, give him the things he needs to learn and go out and perfect it so he can play fast.”
On what the team has missed the last few weeks without Isiah Pacheco:
“Well, I just think that I have a good room with a lot of leadership, with Kareem (Hunt) and the other guys in there. But Pacheco brings that energy to the room and on the field and this is another piece that we have to the puzzle to get everything we want to accomplish this season. It's good to see him back, and we're just taking these baby steps now. We'll see what happens.”
On taming Pacheco’s energy:
“Yes, he and I talk about it all the time, as far as, like, being a walk-through, being a jog-through. But he's a Tasmanian devil, and Taz is never walking. So, just think about that. So, that's a good thing for him, too, because one speed is his only speed, and Coach (Reid) always emphasizes playing fast, and that's what he does.”
On RPOs, coaching running backs to be patient while still making impactful contributions:
“At the end of the day, just they know. They know the dynamic of the offensive scheme and what we're trying to attack. And for the most part, the guys knowing that if it's a run play called, run the play. We don't control what the quarterback does, because he has his reads. But in this offense and what we're doing now with the RPO system, it makes defenses have to cover the field.
“And that's what Pat (Mahomes) has done a good job of doing the last few weeks. So, we don't worry about that. Just whenever your time is called, just make the best of your ability when you get to carry.”
