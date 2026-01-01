Chiefs Kick Off Final Practice Week Without 3 Offensive Starters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs waited all year during a snake-bitten season to have illness hit their team. They fell just short of getting through unscathed.

Two key offensive starters, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and leading rusher Kareem Hunt, both missed practice Wednesday due to illness. Two others, starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and long-snapper James Winchester, were full participants but listed on the report with illness.

Watch Andy Reid discuss below...

Nnadi has missed the last two games due to his sickness. The team also got a scare late last week when both Nick Bolton and George Karlaftis popped up on Wednesday’s practice report with illness. Both players, however, wound up playing the next day in the 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Trey Smith has likely concluded his fifth NFL season, and didn’t practice Wednesday. The Pro Bowl guard badly sprained his ankle in two places during the Nov. 23 win over Indianapolis, when a teammate rolled up on him.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He kind of pushed through that ankle,” Reid explained Monday, “and he would probably push through this game, too, but I'm most likely going to hold him back a little bit. And so, that thing's been bugging him for a while.”

Center Creed Humphrey, who’s known Smith since high school, said his neighbor on the Chiefs’ line has been an inspiration this season as he fought through not only the ankle but also a back injury.

“Yeah, he's one of the toughest guys I've met,” Humphrey said Wednesday. “He battles through injuries. He does that and he wants to show up and be a positive impact on the team. So, I couldn't be more proud of Trey and how he came out this year, has handled the different injuries over the season, and continued fighting on.”

George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, and Jaylon Moore were limited in practice today.



Kareem Hunt, Trey Smith, and Xavier Worthy did not practice. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 31, 2025

Mini-bye before season-finale

The Chiefs got a mini-bye after their Christmas night loss to Denver to heal and rest before they visit Las Vegas for the season finale on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Reid also used Wednesday to rest two of his veterans, Karlaftis and running back Isiah Pacheco, who were limited.

Also limited Wednesday was offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, who injured his knee early in the Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers. Moore returned in the first half of that game but after aggravating the injury in the second quarter, hasn’t played since. Moore was limited on Wednesday.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Asked whether Moore is a candidate to return to the starting lineup this week, Reid was non-committal.

“I'll tell you here as we go through the week,” Reid said before practice Wednesday. “He's gonna be out there today.”

