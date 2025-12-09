Playoff Scenarios: How Chiefs Can Help More Than Themselves This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are disappointed after a crushing Week 13 loss, but don’t think they’re not in the Christmas spirit.

Kansas City might have an early present for its friends in Denver. According to the NFL’s official Week 14 playoff scenarios, should the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), they’ll help the Broncos.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Broncos win and they're in, but if not...

While the Broncos’ easiest path to clinching a playoff berth is simply winning – Denver will guarantee a playoff berth by beating the Packers (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS) -- if they don’t, the Chiefs can help them.

The Chiefs can not only help themselves by avoiding elimination. Kansas City can deal the Chargers (9-4) another blow by pushing them farther behind the Broncos (11-2) with only three games to play after Sunday.

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) embrace after the tie game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And in the unlikely event the Broncos and Packers finish in a tie, something Green Bay knows well after a 40-40 sister-kisser at Dallas in Week 4, the Chiefs can also help Denver.

A Kansas City win combined with a Denver tie equals a Broncos playoff berth.

Most importantly for the Chiefs, a Kansas City win keeps the team alive. The Chiefs haven’t missed the playoffs since 2014. That 10-year streak (2015-24) is the NFL’s longest active stretch.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Reid doesn't see letdown in fourth quarter

And as the Chiefs progress through the fourth quarter of their season,

Andy Reid isn’t worried about a lack of energy in the final quarters of games. He didn’t see a flat team in the final stanza during Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yeah, listen, I do feel it,” the head coach said Monday afternoon. “I thought there was great energy, actually, going into that. And I don't think it was an energy thing that got us in this game here. I felt like the guys were into it, were encouraging each other. It seemed very positive.

“We just had a couple negative things go wrong. I mean, that's where I'm kicking myself in the tail. We did have some momentum, if you want to call it that, there. It was a positive feel going into it.”

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Following the Chargers game, Kansas City travels to Tennessee in Week 16, gets the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium the following week and ends the year in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

After this week, Denver hosts Jacksonville in Week 16, has to visit Kansas City on Christmas night, and closes the year at home against those Chargers.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have a formidable final slate. They leave Kansas City on Sunday and travel to Dallas before hosting Houston and closing the year in Denver.

