3 Things the Chiefs Have To Be Cautious of Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and their dynasty took a step back last season, with them missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Their regression can be attributed to several factors, but the primary reason is that their roster could no longer withstand the effects of Father Time.

This could be most prominently seen in Travis Kelce , who had the worst season of his career and was a shell of his former self on the field. The Chiefs are now at risk of losing their footing in the AFC entirely. What are some of the biggest things they have to be cautious of as they try to get back to their former glory next season?

Things To Be Cautious Of

Tougher Division

The Chiefs' missing the playoffs meant they also relinquished their decade-long chokehold on the AFC West, which had been dominated by the Chiefs since before Patrick Mahomes was drafted to the team. Their crown had slipped, and the Denver Broncos were eager to take advantage and take control of the division for the first time since they won the Super Bowl.

They failed to repeat that result this season, but they're going to be the favorite to be back in first place next season due to them showing plenty of signs of growth in their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Bo Nix played the best game of his career before injuring his ankle, and he and the Broncos are looking to roar back with a vengeance.

If there was ever going to be an offensive coordinator who could get the most out of Justin Herbert and the misaligned offense of the Los Angeles Chargers, it was going to be Mike McDaniel. He will now be under Jim Harbaugh and look to complete the run-first offense Harbaugh has been trying to implement in Los Angeles.

McDaniel is an amazing hire and one that shouldn't be taken lightly. The Chargers made a statement when they beat the Chiefs in their season opener in Brazil. This could be the move that finally pushes the needle and gives them some playoff success, and Herbert may take that jump into an elite quarterback.

Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to be the team that goes from worst to first in their division next season, with how bright their outlook on the offseason is. I personally don't think they'll be able to turn their franchise around that quickly, but they are projected to draft Fernando Mendoza, who was just a part of the greatest turnaround in college football history.

Adding Mendoza further complicates the quarterback dynamic in the AFC West and gives the Raiders plenty of upside for the future. Mahomes is now the oldest quarterback in his division, and the rest of the AFC West is looking at the Chiefs like the veterans they are.

New Kids on the Block

The Chiefs' missing the playoffs was huge for every team that couldn't make it past them in the playoffs in years prior, like the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans. However, the team that took advantage of this was the New England Patriots . If Drake Maye were to win the Super Bowl in his second year, the Patriots would become the team with the brightest future in the AFC.

The Patriots aren't the only team the Chiefs have to worry about, either. The Tennessee Titans beat up on the Chris Oladokun -led Chiefs, and they just added Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll to their coaching staff. The point is that these young quarterbacks aren't waiting for anyone, and the Chiefs could see the youth take over and usher in a new era for the NFL.

Stagnancy

Ultimately, the biggest thing the Chiefs have to be cautious of next season is them becoming complacent or stagnant. Their decision to reunite with Eric Bieniemy shows that they're willing to adapt, but they must also understand that they have to move in a new direction.

The rest of the NFL has caught up to the offense that broke it many years prior, and Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but every other aspect of their roster isn't at his level. Mahomes isn't enough to carry this team anymore.

