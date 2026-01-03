Why Chiefs Are Predicted to Send Off 2025 Season with a Bang

Some might think that the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to mail in their Week 18 rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. They were already eliminated from playoff contention nearly a month ago, lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL on the same day, and a loss would do more for their prospects than a meaningless win would.



Dropping to 6-11 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular-season finale would give KC a chance to land the eighth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A win, on the other hand, could move the Chiefs all the way down to 12th. The calculus seems simple: Kansas City should do everything it can to lose this game to best position itself for the draft. But it's not quite that easy.



Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs still have plenty to play for



NFL teams might tank, but players seldom do. Some might coast through their remaining games when the playoffs are no longer on the table, but most still have plenty to play for. Whether it be contract incentives or future job security, the majority of players will want to give it their all any time they're on the field.



That goes for the Kansas City Chiefs, too. This team has plenty of postseason experience. Some might believe that would make them even less interested in a relatively meaningless regular-season game. However, Week 18's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders might have a lot of sentiment and motivation behind it for the Chiefs. It could be Travis Kelce's final game with the team.



Travis Kelce (87) in what could be his final Chiefs practice. pic.twitter.com/Xmvihyanoi — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 2, 2026

Kelce hasn't explicitly stated that he's retiring after this season, but he hasn't done anything to quell the rumors, either. ESPN's Nate Taylor believes that it could be the legendary tight end's last time on an NFL field, and that the Chiefs will treat it that way:

"The biggest subplot for the Chiefs is the strong possibility that Sunday could be TE Travis Kelce's last game in his illustrious 13-year career. Kelce is expected to play his usual snaps, and the Chiefs will be eager to get him a touchdown against the rival Raiders. 'Honestly, I've just been trying to win games,' Kelce said last week about his future. 'I'll let that be a decision I'll make with my family, friends and the Chiefs organization when the time comes.'"



Beating the lowly 2-14 Raiders with both teams nowhere near the playoff picture isn't the storybook ending that Kelce was likely hoping for, but it'll have to do.

