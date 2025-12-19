Puka Nacua Names Reason Behind Chiefs’ 2025 Collapse

The Kansas City Chiefs not being in the playoffs this season is going to take some time to adjust to for members of the Chiefs Kingdom. But to add insult to injury, several have revealed their thoughts on why the Chiefs fell apart this season; some were warranted, some weren't.

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua recently joined N3on livestream to discuss what went wrong with the Chiefs this season, and Nacua might have made a comment that gets a particular fandom against him.

Nacua's Thoughts

"Hmm, they didn't have Rashee Rice, who was their other receiver this year," Nacua started listing things. "I don't feel like they ran the ball well. Isiah Pacheco was their running back, right? I feel like he played pretty good. It's gotta be the Swift curse, after they ran out of the little bit of juice."

Insane: Rams star WR Puka Nacua blames Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce as the main reason the Chiefs missed the playoffs this season.



"It's got to be the Swift curse. After they ran out of the little bit of juice."



😬😬😬 https://t.co/3s5dzQbhls pic.twitter.com/06g9c2jlbr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2025

While blaming someone who has no impact on the field isn't a valid reason, Nacua's comment seems to be a factor for NFL fans who were rooting for the Chiefs to fall apart . And while the Swifties could be enraged by the comment, Nacua is dealing with a much bigger issue that also stemmed from N3on's stream.

Below is what Nacua said to apologize for a gesture made on the livestream, which several took offense to.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua wrote. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people."

What Really Went Wrong for the Chiefs?

A lot went into the Chiefs' collapse this season. The offensive line was still a big issue, as Patrick Mahomes was sacked 34 times and would have set a new career-high in that area if it weren't for his injury.

Additionally, the defense couldn't make timely stops as well, and the offense was not able to finish in the red zone. So, whether Nacua made a joke of who to blame or not, the blame falls within the organization, as their offseason approach needs to be focused on the running game and offensive line.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

Don't miss a second of the Internet’s best in-depth information. SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get info delivered daily!