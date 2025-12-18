Identifying Players the Chiefs Should Let Walk

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season has been a nightmare, so it's only fitting that it would end with their worst-case scenario come to life. The Chiefs haven't missed the playoffs in more than a decade, and they'll now have to live with the reality that their dynasty is over.

However, it doesn't have to be. This season can be a bump on the road. Patrick Mahomes surgery for his torn ACL was successful, and it's possible he's back for the start of next season. Chiefs Kingdom is still mourning the outcome of this season, but the Chiefs front office should be thinking about the roster Mahomes comes back to.

Roster Evaluation

The Chiefs' attempt at getting Mahomes a big three-receiving corps failed. The timing never worked out with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. This season is over, and Brown will be a free agent this offseason.

This is a player that I don't think the Chiefs need on their roster. They still have Rice and Worthy as a duo, and letting go of Brown is a perfect opportunity for them to involve Jalen Royals more often on offense.

Brown wasn't given a fair shot in his first year with the Chiefs, so I respect them for bringing him back and giving their three-headed dragon a chance. This season, he's still dealt with injuries, as he's only been able to play 13 games.

In those games, he's caught five touchdowns, which is impressive, but he's not consistent enough in the passing attack. His performances range from great to mediocre on any given week, and I believe the Chiefs can get that same production, if not more, from another receiver.

The fact that the Chiefs haven't given Isiah Pacheco a contract extension past his rookie deal tells me all I need to know. It's not Pacheco's fault, as he hasn't been the same caliber of player after the numerous injuries he's dealt with throughout his career. He hasn't played a full season since his rookie year, and his numbers continue to dwindle.

Pacheco will always be cemented in Chiefs history as the angry runner he was that helped the Chiefs dominate, but he's someone who shouldn't be on their roster next season. Kareem Hunt is the better option of the three running backs on the Chiefs roster hitting free agency, as he can do well as their primary running back or their backup.

