Fine Day: Quartet of Fines From Chiefs Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Buffalo won the game, but the NFL’s charities scored a big financial victory thanks to a slew of fines against the Bills.
Four to be exact. The league docked four Buffalo players a combined $53,871 for actions during the team’s 28-21 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
Washington was the only other NFL team from last week with as many fines, also generating four. No Chiefs were fined in the loss.
Even reigning MVP Josh Allen wasn’t immune. The league fined him $14,491 for a violent gesture after his Tush Push 1-yard touchdown run gave Buffalo a 28-13 lead late in the third quarter.
An Expensive Tush Push
After O’Cyrus Torrence pushed Allen into the end zone, the quarterback handed the ball to tackle Spencer Brown, then caught Brown’s spike and spiked the ball again. The gesture Allen made that earned him a fine wasn’t immediately apparent on the CBS replay, but was reportedly a throat-slash simulation.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore was fined $13,888 for a violent gesture on the same play.
The league also fined Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford $14,714 for illegal use of the helmet, a first-quarter hit on Xavier Worthy. The wide receiver absorbed the hit, broke the tackle and advanced several more yards.
Finally, running back Ty Johnson got docked $10,778 on a second-quarter punt for a facemask while trying to get around the line of scrimmage on Nikko Remigio’s return.
None of the Buffalo fines were flagged on the field as penalties.
Full list of Week 9 NFL fines
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
ARZ, Josiah Deguara, 2, 13:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $6,500
BLT, Rashod Bateman, 2, 9:09, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Verbal abuse of an official, $25,154
BUF, Josh Allen, 3, 1:38, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
BUF, Christian Benford, 1, 3:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $14,714
BUF, Ty Johnson, 2, 12:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $10,778
BUF, Elijah Moore, 3, 1:38, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $13,888
CAR, Rico Dowdle, 3, 2:15, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene gestures, $14,491
CAR, Nic Scourton, 3, 11:17, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $8,701
CHI, D'Marco Jackson, 2, 14:54, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,111
DAL, George Pickens, 4, 6:52, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $17,389
GB, Evan Williams, 2, 5:12, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,448
HST, Azeez Al-Shaair, 4, 3:45, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389
HST, Xavier Hutchinson, 3, 11:26, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $5,949
JAX, Travon Walker, 3, 6:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
LAR, Davis Allen, 2, 1:16, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,062
LAR, Byron Young, 2, 0:18, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $8,417
LAC, Odafe Oweh, 4, 12:50, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
LV, Devin White, 4, 7:34, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,500
MIN, Aaron Jones, 1, 11:02, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
NYG, Dane Belton, 4, 6:11, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $7,201
PIT, Jalen Ramsey, 4, 4:46, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389
SEA, Tariq Woolen, 4, 10:46, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
WAS, Tyler Biadasz, 1, 12:55, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $17,389
WAS, Frankie Luvu, 1, 8:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $100,000
WAS, Jordan Magee, 4, 7:07, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $5,848
WAS, Chris Paul, 2, 13:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,256
