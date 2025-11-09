Arrowhead Report

Fine Day: Quartet of Fines From Chiefs Clash

Here’s the full list of Week 9 NFL fines.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Buffalo won the game, but the NFL’s charities scored a big financial victory thanks to a slew of fines against the Bills.

Four to be exact. The league docked four Buffalo players a combined $53,871 for actions during the team’s 28-21 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

elijah moor
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Washington was the only other NFL team from last week with as many fines, also generating four. No Chiefs were fined in the loss.

Even reigning MVP Josh Allen wasn’t immune. The league fined him $14,491 for a violent gesture after his Tush Push 1-yard touchdown run gave Buffalo a 28-13 lead late in the third quarter.

josh alle
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and teammates run back to the bench after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Expensive Tush Push

After O’Cyrus Torrence pushed Allen into the end zone, the quarterback handed the ball to tackle Spencer Brown, then caught Brown’s spike and spiked the ball again. The gesture Allen made that earned him a fine wasn’t immediately apparent on the CBS replay, but was reportedly a throat-slash simulation.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was fined $13,888 for a violent gesture on the same play.

The league also fined Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford $14,714 for illegal use of the helmet, a first-quarter hit on Xavier Worthy. The wide receiver absorbed the hit, broke the tackle and advanced several more yards.

Finally, running back Ty Johnson got docked $10,778 on a second-quarter punt for a facemask while trying to get around the line of scrimmage on Nikko Remigio’s return.

None of the Buffalo fines were flagged on the field as penalties.

Full list of Week 9 NFL fines

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

ARZ, Josiah Deguara, 2, 13:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $6,500

BLT, Rashod Bateman, 2, 9:09, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Verbal abuse of an official, $25,154

BUF, Josh Allen, 3, 1:38, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

BUF, Christian Benford, 1, 3:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $14,714

BUF, Ty Johnson, 2, 12:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $10,778

BUF, Elijah Moore, 3, 1:38, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $13,888

CAR, Rico Dowdle, 3, 2:15, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene gestures, $14,491

CAR, Nic Scourton, 3, 11:17, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $8,701

CHI, D'Marco Jackson, 2, 14:54, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,111

DAL, George Pickens, 4, 6:52, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $17,389

george picken
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

GB, Evan Williams, 2, 5:12, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,448

HST, Azeez Al-Shaair, 4, 3:45, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389

HST, Xavier Hutchinson, 3, 11:26, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $5,949

JAX, Travon Walker, 3, 6:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172

LAR, Davis Allen, 2, 1:16, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,062

LAR, Byron Young, 2, 0:18, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $8,417

LAC, Odafe Oweh, 4, 12:50, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491

LV, Devin White, 4, 7:34, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,500

MIN, Aaron Jones, 1, 11:02, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186

NYG, Dane Belton, 4, 6:11, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $7,201

PIT, Jalen Ramsey, 4, 4:46, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on a defenseless player, $17,389

jalen ramse
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

SEA, Tariq Woolen, 4, 10:46, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

WAS, Tyler Biadasz, 1, 12:55, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $17,389

WAS, Frankie Luvu, 1, 8:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $100,000

WAS, Jordan Magee, 4, 7:07, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $5,848

WAS, Chris Paul, 2, 13:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,256

Never miss key Chiefs information again. Sign up for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team, arriving directly in your email with the latest information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI