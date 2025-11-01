Fine Day: Chiefs Vindicated After Commanders Battle
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rashee Rice was ruled blameless on Saturday.
During Monday night’s win over Washington, the Chiefs’ wide receiver did his best to explain to Andy Reid on the sideline that he was simply trying to get the football back to the official – and Quan Martin’s helmet got in the way. Reid wasn’t interested in any explanations.
“I thought he did good,” Reid said after the game, “if you get rid of that little deal at the end.”
Upon further review
That little deal at the end didn’t cost Rice a dime, though. Martin, who tackled Rice after a 25-yard gain, thought Rice did it on purpose. So did the official, flagging Rice 15 yards for taunting.
But the NFL vindicated Rice by leaving his name off the list of Week 8 fines. To his credit, Rice after the game took the high road.
“Yeah, I was trying to throw the ball to the ref,” Rice said after Monday’s game. “He put his hands out for the ball. But it’s okay. I mean, we won the game.”
Washington fines
Washington won the fines, though. The league docked two Commanders players nearly $58,000 for separate actions in the Chiefs’ 28-7 win. Frankie Luvu bore the brunt of that pain, $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle.
Three plays after Rice’s penalty, Luvu tackled Chiefs tight end Noah Gray after a 15-yard gain. Gray got up slowly but jogged back to the huddle. Washington defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was actually injured on the same play, diving for the legs of Patrick Mahomes.
Martin and Gray were involved in the other play resulting in a fine. The league docked Martin $11,572 for a hit on a defenseless player – Gray, on a third-quarter incompletion.
Officials flagged Martin on that second-and-5 pass, providing an important 15 yards on the Chiefs’ opening possession of the second half. Kansas City capitalized on the momentum and drove for a tiebreaking touchdown.
Full list of Week 8 NFL fines
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- ATL, Leonard Floyd, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- BLT, Marlon Humphrey, 4, 7:39, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
- BUF, Joey Bosa, 2, 0:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
- MIN, Blake Cashman, 2, 14:23, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
- MIN, Dallas Turner, 1, 5:43, Unnecessary Roughness, Launch, $19,907
- NYG, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 1, 12:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
- PHI, Jeremiah Trotter, 3, 13:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $5,790
- PIT, DK Metcalf, 4, 10:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
- WAS, Frankie Luvu, 4, 10:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $46,372
- WAS, Quan Martin, 3, 14:09, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $11,572
