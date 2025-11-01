Arrowhead Report

Fine Day: Chiefs Vindicated After Commanders Battle

Full list of NFL fines from Week 8 games.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during warmups prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during warmups prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Rashee Rice was ruled blameless on Saturday.

During Monday night’s win over Washington, the Chiefs’ wide receiver did his best to explain to Andy Reid on the sideline that he was simply trying to get the football back to the official – and Quan Martin’s helmet got in the way. Reid wasn’t interested in any explanations.

rashee ric
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I thought he did good,” Reid said after the game, “if you get rid of that little deal at the end.”

Upon further review

That little deal at the end didn’t cost Rice a dime, though. Martin, who tackled Rice after a 25-yard gain, thought Rice did it on purpose. So did the official, flagging Rice 15 yards for taunting.

But the NFL vindicated Rice by leaving his name off the list of Week 8 fines. To his credit, Rice after the game took the high road.

“Yeah, I was trying to throw the ball to the ref,” Rice said after Monday’s game. “He put his hands out for the ball. But it’s okay. I mean, we won the game.”

rashee ric
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Washington fines

Washington won the fines, though. The league docked two Commanders players nearly $58,000 for separate actions in the Chiefs’ 28-7 win. Frankie Luvu bore the brunt of that pain, $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle.

quan martin, frankie luvu, patrick mahome
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides defended by Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Three plays after Rice’s penalty, Luvu tackled Chiefs tight end Noah Gray after a 15-yard gain. Gray got up slowly but jogged back to the huddle. Washington defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw was actually injured on the same play, diving for the legs of Patrick Mahomes.

Martin and Gray were involved in the other play resulting in a fine. The league docked Martin $11,572 for a hit on a defenseless player – Gray, on a third-quarter incompletion.

Officials flagged Martin on that second-and-5 pass, providing an important 15 yards on the Chiefs’ opening possession of the second half. Kansas City capitalized on the momentum and drove for a tiebreaking touchdown.

noah gray, bobby wagne
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) carries the ball defended by Washington Commanders middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Full list of Week 8 NFL fines

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

  • ATL, Leonard Floyd, 2, 2:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
  • BLT, Marlon Humphrey, 4, 7:39, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
  • BUF, Joey Bosa, 2, 0:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
joey bosa, andy dalto
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91), defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • MIN, Blake Cashman, 2, 14:23, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
  • MIN, Dallas Turner, 1, 5:43, Unnecessary Roughness, Launch, $19,907
  • NYG, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, 1, 12:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $23,186
  • PHI, Jeremiah Trotter, 3, 13:22, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $5,790
  • PIT, DK Metcalf, 4, 10:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
  • WAS, Frankie Luvu, 4, 10:36, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $46,372
  • WAS, Quan Martin, 3, 14:09, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $11,572

