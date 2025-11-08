Chiefs Need Win at Denver to Avoid Dubious Distinction

Chiefs have played 80 games with Mahomes decided by 1-8 points:



• 3-0 to start career

• 3-5 to finish 2018

• 2-0 to start 2019

• 0-3 slump

• 12-1 run into 2021

• 0-2 in cons. weeks in 2021

• 9-5 run into 2022 thru CIN loss

• 10-1 run into 2023

• 0-4 thru Xmas 2023

•… https://t.co/YVpaUQrF8I